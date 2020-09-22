Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories on federal funds to help the government of Guam and island residents cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $82 million in federal funds given to the governor's office and the Department of Administration in light of the pandemic hasn't been spent as officials are waiting for federal approval of spending plans while also trying to make sure money received will be spent appropriately.

Guam is expecting more than $1.6 billion for pandemic response and recovery.

Of that amount, the governor’s office is slated to receive $24 million. But of the $24 million, only $12 million – the COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program grant – has been received. This amount has not been spent, according to the August government of Guam Federal Stimulus and Assistance Update for CARES Act and COVID-19 programs

“This funding is for pandemic-related projects and requires a plan to be approved by the Department of the Interior before drawdown can occur,” said Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse. “The plan is in development to ensure that we are maximizing all resources and not paying for items here that can be covered by other sources.”

The end date on the TAP grant is Sept. 30, 2021, “so there is sufficient time to encumber and expend these funds,” she added.

The remaining $12 million hasn’t yet been received. Flores said they’ve submitted a plan for the Education Stabilization Funds and are waiting for the federal government to approve the plan and provide the funds.

The plan for the Education Stabilization Funds, according to Flores, includes assisting all students from kindergarten to 12th grade with a means to pay for internet services required for distance learning.

Funding will also be provided to the University of Guam and Guam Community College for technology costs, to Public Service Broadcasting Guam for support and to the Department of Youth Affairs and the Guam Public Library System for upgrades to support distance learning.

DOA: $117.9M

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said of the $117.9 million provided to the Department of Administration to be used by the executive branch for response and recovery, “we have expended (or) encumbered over $50 million and are ensuring only essential items are being reimbursed/funded.”

The remaining $70 million expires at the end of 2020.

Edward Birn, director of DOA, said Congress provided guidelines for the expenditures and both DOA and BBMR review the requests.

Birn has said in previous interviews that the “money is supposed to last through the end of the year, so nobody wants to spend it all at once."

While a spending plan that included requests from various agencies assisting with the response was submitted to the Guam Legislature, Birn said they’re monitoring spending to ensure the government has enough in the bank as the pandemic continues and new needs arise.

Carlson said that while some agencies requested items such as laptop bags, Carlos said it doesn’t mean “we will blindly allow unnecessary items to be needlessly procured.”