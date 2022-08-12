Administration looks to raise the cap on HAF funding soon

The progress of two housing assistance programs was among the issues discussed yesterday at a meeting held by the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

Department of Administration emergency rental assistance manager Viki Lindlau provided an update on the program. Lindlau reported that the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, through the Emergency Rental Assistance program, has assisted 5,800 families. This represents approximately $17.7 million in assistance to households on island. She noted that the number of displacements and the need for relocation of families is down. “We’ve really brought displacements down and I’m very pleased about that. We were able to get these people more semipermanent homes,” Lindlau said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio asked if there were firm caps related to the federal program, either with the timeline or the amount of money available, and if it was possible to revisit them.

Lindlau said there is no monetary cap for ERA I, but the timeline of 15 months is firm and cannot be revisited. She noted the agency is planning for an Oct. 1 launch of ERA II, which would add an additional three months to the program.

DOA Homeowners Assistance Fund program director Audrey Topasna reported HAF has processed $4 million in relief funding that has gone to 885 homeowners for mortgage assistance as well as utility payments. There is currently a $15,000 maximum amount of assistance allowed per household.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the purpose of HAF is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020. Funds from HAF may be used for assistance with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments and other specified purposes.

HAF provided $30 million for Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Topasna shared a breakdown of what other jurisdictions provide for their HAF programs. These included the CNMI, which offers up to $25,400 per household for mortgage assistance, the Virgin Islands at $25,000 for mortgage and $5,000 for tax and mortgage insurance, and Puerto Rico at $21,000 for mortgage and housing-related expenses. She mentioned that Hawaii offered $30,000 in relief per household and California offered $80,000.

“When U.S. Treasury did allow grantees to do an assessment, a needs assessment, and that is what is going to justify that threshold per household. And just looking at these other jurisdictions that I mentioned, should we need to increase, I think there is an opportunity,” Topasna said.

Tenorio assigned a couple of high-level staffers to assist Topasna in taking steps to adopt a new cap. “All the different jurisdictions have different factors but I think, clearly, we’re the lowest. ... I think we need to look at that ASAP.”

Topasna explained the $15,000 cap was based on a housing study that took into account the average monthly payment for a mortgage loan and the average monthly power, water and trash bill taken in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that all of these costs have increased and can be taken into account for the justification of an increase of the threshold to $20,000.

“So I think we are at an affirmative that’s what we need to do. All I’m saying is let’s expedite that submission. Make sure that people get the help that they need,” said Tenorio.