Administration officials support moratorium on liquid fuel taxes

Administration officials testified in support of a measure that imposes a six-month moratorium on liquid fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes. The purpose of the measure, Bill 295-36, is to reduce costs for consumers at the gas pump, according to its main sponsor, Sen. Joe San Agustin.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson, while supporting the measure, offered a couple of suggestions.

Bill 295 would obviously deflate certain government funds by holding off on taxes and surcharges. BBMR estimates that the Guam Highway Fund would lose about $4.5 million, while the Public Transit Fund would lose about $156,000.

The Department of Public Works draws funding from the highway fund, but Bill 295 avoids impacting the agency by shifting funding sources and appropriating $5 million from the General Fund.

However, the bill doesn't address the impact to the Guam Regional Transit Authority, which draws from the transit fund.

Bill 295 maintains taxes on aviation fuel, and Carlson requested that lawmakers also consider the mass transit surcharge, which feeds into the transit fund, "just to be able to provide GRTA with the funding."

He also suggested that Bill 295 apply to fiscal year 2022 only, and if lawmakers decide to continue the moratorium going into fiscal 2023, that can be incorporated into next year's budget.

"I think for clarity's sake and maybe ease of constructing the FY 2023 budget ... limit it to FY22 and then entertain the motion for consideration and continuation in the FY23 budget," Carlson said.

San Agustin said both issues can be addressed in the bill.

'A headache' for Rev and Tax

Later, Speaker Therese Terlaje asked administration officials to clarify that they did not object to fuel tax relief measures taking effect immediately. The panel members nodded their heads.

"Even though it's going to be a headache for you," Carlson said, turning to Department of Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Lizama.

Terlaje's own fuel tax legislation, Bill 261-36, is a potential agenda item for the ongoing session. Bill 261 differs from Bill 295 in that it would eliminate liquid fuel taxes and the surcharges, but both are effective upon enactment.

"If the bill that is on the session agenda can be reported out and amended as the committee finds necessary, with time limits if that's what they find necessary, that would allow relief to go to the tax payers, either effective immediately or effective at the beginning of the next month," Terlaje said.

In April, fuel industry representatives submitted written testimony on Bill 261 and another related measure, Bill 260-36, stating that the bills could reduce costs for consumers. The Guam Chamber of Commerce also supported these measures.

Trickle effect to consumers doubted

Sen. Joanne Brown expressed reservations about the overall benefit consumers would see from gas companies.

"I'm sure they'll do it, but is this long-term going to show a direct correlation to reducing the costs for our consumers? I think that's highly questionable in my mind," Brown said.

The price at the gas pump has been steadily increasing while fuel supplies globally have been impacted by the war in Ukraine, as sanctions are imposed on Russian fuel.