Administration proposes ‘immediate temporary help’

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero launched a 5-point Temporary Economic Assistance and Mitigation (TEAM) Guam plan that she said would provide “immediate, temporary help” for local businesses that have been impacted by the more than 31,000 tourist cancellations due to COVID-19.

“The TEAM Guam plan composes nearly $40 million in immediate but temporary economic relief to Guam’s peoples and businesses over a 90-day period,” said Leon Guerrero during a press conference at Adelup today.

The plan aims to provide immediate financial relief over a 90-day period due to the global pandemic that has resulted in reduced work hours and layoffs for private sector workers in the tourism industry. It defers payments for businesses that voluntarily wish to participate.

The five-point plan consists of the following:

1. Postpone payment of 40% of BPT due for 90 days

2. Cover 100% of credit card fees for customers

3. Offer small business loans through the Guam Economic Development Authority

4. Rebate % of fees to lower air carrier costs

5. Request utilities to consider payment plan options for residential customers

Beginning later this week, businesses can voluntarily postpone payments of 40% of business privilege tax due on April 20, May 20, and June 20 for 90 days with interest and penalties waived. The administration’s fiscal team believes this proposal will provide $33 million in economic relief.

The government of Guam will temporarily cover and pay 100% of the credit card fees charges to customers for use of credit and bank cards to pay for government taxes and non-tax payments from April 1- June 30.

The Guam Economic Development Authority will offer small business loans of up to $50,000 for 90 days to help small businesses with their cash flow needs.

The Guam International Airport Authority and its board of directors are expected to approve a percentage rebate on landing and apron fees which could provide up to $900,000 in economic relief over the next three months, according to the administration.

Leon Guerrero also requested the utility agencies consider offering payment plans for utility bills for residential customers that can demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19.

“Our island was stronger in part because we stabilized the government’s cash flow… and instilled fiscal discipline… Now we can call on it temporarily,” said Leon Guerrero.

"These actions were chosen because they can each provide economic relief now," she added.

The governor also said the government would implement austerity measures but said there would be no reduction in government services. When asked what those measures were, Leon Guerrero didn't specify only mentioning the administration has curbed overtime expenses and been "disciplined" in spending. She also said hiring would continue in areas they feel is needed for public service.

'Our plan is more reasonable'

The governor shot down a measure introduced today by Sen. James Moylan that sought to provide relief for small businesses by offering a temporary reduction of the BPT from 5% to 4%.

Bill 311-35 also sought to revise the Dave Santos Small Business Act by providing any small business with gross earnings under $500,000, a BPT exemption on the first $250,000 of earned income. The provision, Moylan said, would place a freeze on the interim exemption benefit provided to businesses.

When asked for her reaction to Moylan's bill, the governor said, "I think our economic package is much more reasonable and rationale and it takes into consideration sustainability of our ability to provide the necessary financing and funds for our public services as needed."