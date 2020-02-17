Administration seeks funding for hospital

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration said it will need to identify $20 million to $30 million for immediate work on the aging Guam Memorial Hospital, even while a new hospital is built.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected in the next few weeks to issue a final report on the repairs that must be made to the island’s only public hospital.

In November, visitors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the hospital must urgently address numerous problems, including the looming obsolescence of GMH’s electronic health records system.

“I think there’s no question that we have to build a new hospital and agree on the scope,” Tenorio told media during a press conference on Friday. “It’s going to require a big amount of financing.”

The governor has spent the last two weeks in Washington, D.C., and Tenorio said the hospital has been at the “top of her agenda,” as the administration looks for a funding source.

The governor was expected to meet with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to see if the federal government would pay to build a new public hospital.

“I expect that we will be working with members of the Guam Legislature to come up with a good, comprehensive financing plan to get the hospital to where we need to be while we build a new hospital,” said Tenorio.