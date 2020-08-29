Administration: We cannot participate in a budget out of sync with public needs

Lawmakers continue their budget discussions as they move into the last stretch of the statutorily mandated August deadline.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell, on Friday afternoon, noted the process was moving slowly.

"I think we're allowing even more discussion than what is normally allowed on the session floor if we were to discuss this in the committee of the whole," Ridgell said.

Sen. Telo Taitague said part of the reason is the reported inability to get certain administration officials to join the discussions.

"We've been told, or I've heard, that we can't even get the administration's people to come down. Only a hand-picked few will be able to come down. It makes it very difficult for us to talk about these agencies when we don't have (the Bureau of Budget and Management Research), we don't have (the Department of Administration) to be here to assist us in some of our questions. So I think the speed of this has slowed down because we don't have the administration here," Taitague said.

The Office of the Governor stated that individual agencies continue to be available to the Legislature for questioning but the administration cannot participate in the discussions because it views the budget as being out of sync with the public interest.

"Despite dozens of in-person, virtual and telephonic meetings with the Legislature's Office of Finance and Budget, unprecedented access to the AS400, and our fiscal discipline team - the budget as presently drafted will shortchange our debt payments, cripple public safety and violate our commitment to public health in the middle of a pandemic," the governor's office told The Guam Daily Post.

"Instead of working with us to make evidence-based adjustments to the budget, its drafting staff refused to adjust revenues by even 0.5% to avoid this budget's most dangerous outcomes. We cannot meaningfully participate in a budget so far out of sync with the pressing needs of public services," the governor's office added.

The administration has projected that fiscal year 2021 government of Guam revenue will be $781 million. And with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds – totaling $444 million in fiscal 2019 – GovGuam's budget has historically topped $1.2 billion or $1.3 billion, Post files show.