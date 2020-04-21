Eight sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt are currently hospitalized at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and one sailor is in the intensive care unit for increased observation due to shortness of breath.

Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. John Menoni announced 94% of the crew had been tested, with 672 sailors testing positive for COVID-19.

The eight sailors who are hospitalized all “have a good prognosis,” Menoni stated on Monday during a press briefing at the governor's office at Adelup.

Deep cleaning and sanitization of the aircraft carrier continue. Once completed, the Navy will begin efforts to move sailors back on the ship.

“I can confirm that in the next couple of weeks, we’re looking at the majority of the crew getting back on the ship and then working to get them out to sea in the very near future.”

The admiral did not say how many sailors who originally tested negative for COVID-19 and were quarantined in local hotels later tested positive.

The Theodore Roosevelt, “as a whole – this includes sailors on Naval Base Guam – we’ve seen about a 2.5% second-test positive after a first-test negative ... and that’s as of today,” Menoni said Monday. We’re continuing to test and monitor both in the hotels and on Naval Base Guam in conjunction with CDC protocols and the agreements that we’ve made with the governor and her office,” stated Menoni.

He said medical checks are conducted at least twice a day and those who were quarantined and tested positive have been treated at Naval Hospital and released back to Naval Base Guam where they are put in quarantine or they remain at Naval Hospital under the care of physicians.

Serology study

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a serology study on sailors from the aircraft carrier on Monday.

“It is a voluntary study being done within the confines of Naval Base Guam and sailors are being asked to volunteer to fill out a questionnaire with medical professionals and then provide two biological samples which will then be gathered up at the end of the week and flown back to CDC in Atlanta for examination,” stated the admiral.

Menoni said the military is hoping to get a better understanding of how the virus progresses through a population and compare that to positive and negative cases.