The Department of Defense is in the early stages of planning a buildup of facilities in the Federated States of Micronesia, but that should not result in a “permanent” presence in Guam’s neighboring islands, according to the commander of Joint Region Marianas.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson addressed a number of topics with local reporters during a media conference Tuesday, including an update on high-level defense talks between the FSM and DoD last July.

According to a press release from the FSM government following a meeting between FSM President David Panuelo and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, held in Hawaii, the leaders last year “collaborated on plans for more frequent and permanent U.S. Armed Forces presence, and have agreed to cooperate on how that presence will be built up both temporarily and permanently within the FSM, with the purpose of serving the mutual security interests of both nations.”

Nicholson this week clarified that buildup efforts in the FSM and the Republic of Palau would not end with a year-round presence of military personnel.

“I wouldn’t say it (is) permanent basing. The idea was to improve facilities in Palau, in the Federated States of Micronesia, to be able to use those facilities – but not necessarily in a 24/7, permanent presence,” he said.

According to Nicholson, one end goal sought through the initiative is to more easily deploy military assets and troops to where they’re needed most.

“It’s very helpful if we have multiple places throughout the region that as a threat materializes, we can shift forces to operate from those areas. It’s much more efficient to do that than to have permanent bases all over the place,” he said. “But if we have a location that’s prepared, in multiple locations, the threat comes one way – we can shift over there. The threat comes another way, we can shift over there.”

Exactly what infrastructure would be improved is in a “pre-decisional” process, Nicholson said. Even determinations of which states in the FSM would get their version of a military buildup are in a “pre-decisional” stage, but he confirmed that Yap is being assessed.

“Typically we look at the ability to operate aircraft and ships. I mean – these are islands, so you’re either going to get there via ship or you’re going to get there via an aircraft.”