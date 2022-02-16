Although no final decisions or determinations have been made, plans to potentially build a new health care complex and missile defense facilities adjacent to each other shouldn’t clash, according to Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas.

Nicholson spoke at length Tuesday with local reporters, going over the details of potential uses of the possible site, which is located in Mangilao off Route 15. The property being evaluated includes Eagles Field and a large tract of land around and behind the football field.

Both the government of Guam and the federal Missile Defense Agency are assessing the property for separate uses.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is looking to build a replacement for the aging Guam Memorial Hospital and facilities for other health care programs, while the federal government is trying to find locations to support a planned “360-degree” missile defense system for the island.

Leon Guerrero told reporters last week she was assured by military officials that even if the property is used for new defense assets, the Department of Defense footprint wouldn’t overlap with the portion of the land GovGuam wants to lease for the health care complex.

On Tuesday, Nicholson further clarified that anything built by the military would not “interfere” with the local government’s plans for the adjacent lot, following discussions between the Missile Defense Agency and the governor.

“The governor and the head of the (MDA), Vice Adm. (Jon) Hill – they had a conversation and they decided, ‘OK, we can go ahead and press forward with the hospital complex area, and the Missile Defense Agency will look at this to make sure whatever we put there doesn’t interfere – or we can put something else,’” Nicholson said.

But that doesn’t mean the military has ruled out the property for potential future use; it would just limit the kind of infrastructure that will be built, should the assessment of the land find it suitable for other uses.

“The entire system is not just a radar, it’s not just a missile launcher. It’s multiple types of radar, it’s multiple missile launchers and there has to be command and control facilities and communications – there’s a lot of parts and pieces that it takes to defend an entire island from all vectors of approach,” he said.

Previous discussions that hinted about any conflict between the two potential projects were based on whether electromagnetic waves created by radar and other missile-tracking technology would negatively impact a nearby hospital, Nicholson said, adding that the conflict was resolved during the talk between the agency and the governor.

He clarified that no formal agreements or commitments have been made, but clarified what took place was “a conversation between two senior leaders.”

“When MDA does the assessment, they’re going to look at the area, and ensure whatever they put in doesn’t conflict with the hospital,” he said, stressing that no final decisions have been made about either the hospital or any missile defense infrastructure.

Lease terms

Nicholson also disclosed some of the expectations the military will be bringing to the negotiating table for GovGuam’s desired 99-year lease for the land.

JRM prefers leasing the property out instead of conveying it over to local control because it affords the military the opportunity to place conditions on what must be a part of the new health care complex, the rear admiral said.

“The military, the Department of Defense, would desire that if another hospital is built here – a new hospital is built here on Guam, that it have particular capabilities built into it that the military can also utilize,” Nicholson said.

An example of what the military would negotiate for is the construction of a landing pad designed to accommodate an MV-22 Osprey, a helicopter that is the primary assault aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps. Naval Hospital Guam currently is unable to have these craft land on site, causing an additional leg of patient transfer, and about 15 minutes in additional travel from Naval Base Guam to the military’s Agana Heights medical facility.

Being able to land a military aircraft at a new civilian hospital also can help with rescue and airlift missions involving residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nicholson said, since an Osprey would not need to refuel between Guam and the northern islands of the CNMI, like other helicopters used by the Navy currently need to do.

Nicholson confirmed the military would assess an initial charge tied to “fair market value” in GovGuam’s lease for the property, but said additions of services that benefit those enlisted in the military and their dependents will lower that amount.

“So, if, for example, that plot was leased, and the Department of Defense got nothing out of it whatsoever, the government of Guam would pay the fair market value for that land. But in this case, what we’re talking about is a hospital. ... Having a hospital and increasing the medical capability on Guam – the Department of Defense benefits from that because not all of our patient services is at the Naval Hospital,” Nicholson said.

Additional, military-specific capabilities and benefits added would “ratchet” down the lease amount further, he said.