Admiral: New missile defense system a must on Guam

U.S. Navy Adm. Phil Davidson is reiterating the need to place an Aegis Ashore missile defense system on Guam.

“There are billions of dollars in defense capability on Guam at this moment. There are billions of dollars programmed by the United States and Japan to advance those capabilities, offensive, and command and control, sustainment, and all that stuff, in Guam,” said Davidson, who leads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “There needs to be some investment in defending that as well. And I think that's where Aegis Ashore is a critical system."

Davidson was speaking to Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance on the challenges, primarily from China, that are driving the policy on missile defense in the Indo-Pacific region.

Davidson said building up the defense system on Guam "is about developing a combat-credible deterrent by denying the adversary the ability to quickly, cheaply and easily knock us out of a fight before it begins."

“It removes any ambiguity around our intentions, the capability, the capacity, the willingness of our allies and partners to respond, but it requires investment in the defenses of Guam at a level commensurate with the adversary we face," he stated.