'Adopt A Grad Guam' celebrates Class of 2020

Inspired by a friend in Hawaii, Irene Santos wanted to do something special for the Class of 2020, who have been left without a graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After reaching out to the administrators of some high schools, and receiving the OK to move forward with the project, the "Adopt A Grad Guam" Facebook group was created.

"Our Guam graduates are missing out on so much this year and I can only imagine how hard that is," Santos said. "I wanted to honor our graduating class by simply showing them that we care, because I know our island is incredible at supporting our community."

Members on the page would post a photo of their graduate along with their name, school, a brief description about the graduate, and add "Not adopted" at the top of the post.

Other members can then comment or message the parent or guardian to adopt the graduate, and send them a congratulatory letter or other gifts – while maintaining the required distance – to honor their achievements.

In the days since the creation of the group, Santos said, they have "adopted" more than 150 graduates and counting, and are still getting the word out to the community. As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,200 members had joined the group.

At first, she said she was worried there wouldn't be enough people to adopt all the graduates, but was surprised by the overwhelming support of the community.

Sometimes only minutes after a graduate was posted, their "Not adopted" status would immediately be updated to "Adopted."

While Santos has no family members graduating this year, she's happy she could help in any way to honor the island's graduates – and even prouder of how much support they've already received from the community.