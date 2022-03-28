A man on probation for a 2021 kidnapping case is back in the Department of Corrections after being accused of similar charges.

Adrian Joel Nego, 30, was charged with kidnapping as a third-degree felony, burglary as a second-degree felony, and family violence as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect led police on a chase through Yigo on Sunday before taking off on foot into a jungle area where he was eventually caught by officers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A witness allegedly told police earlier this month that the suspect had been abusing the victim and has become more violent since he was released from prison in January.

The victim who is known to the suspect told officers that the suspect would punch her head while he was driving and pointed a gun to her head stating she would shoot her if she were to ever leave him, documents state.

On Saturday, the suspect picked up the victim telling her that he would not hurt her before he drove angrily and kept trying to flip the car, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told the victim she was going to die.

The suspect repeatedly asked the victim where she had been when he drove her to a dark road in Yigo where he intended to abandon her before he took her home, documents state.

The victim allegedly told authorities that the suspect made threats that include rape, murder, burning her family in their sleep, and cutting off her head. The suspect also allegedly would punch the victim throughout her body and chocked her numerous times.