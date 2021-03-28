Ads on buses will generate ‘thousands,’ more advertisers sought

Yearslong efforts to monetize public transit vehicles finally became a reality in 2021.

The Guam Regional Transit Authority has approved its first eight annual advertisement contracts, and it’s looking to give space beyond just its buses. Richard Ybanez, special projects coordinator for GRTA said this was a priority area when he was hired at the agency in 2020. A memorandum of understanding was drafted by the Office of the Attorney General in August, and subsequently approved by the GRTA board late last year.

“The ads were up by Feb. 1. We did our first billing cycle, and we should be seeing revenue from the advertisers soon. The list is only going to get bigger,” Ybanez said.

GRTA can accommodate different sized signs, and also has options for priority placement.

“If they chose the front window, they get the front window on the left side and the right side of the bus,” he explained. “We can have four small ads, or one long billboard.”

As the agency’s fleet grows, so will its space to advertise. The transit authority is in the midst of procuring new buses and minivans, so Ybanez declined to offer fiscal projections from this new source of funds, although he said that average contracts so far run about $1,800 annually - $150 a month.

“Most definitely it will be in the thousands. It just depends on how many buses we have, but our fleet is only going to get bigger, so I’m excited.”

GRTA plans to expand advertising opportunities to also include its minivans and bus stops. A decision hasn’t been made on what the agency will fund with the new ad revenue, according to Ybanez.

“Our buses are literally roaming billboards. The reason why we pushed really hard for this was to help the agency with miscellaneous supplies and expenditures, as well as to help the businesses on Guam get their messages across – as far as branding or something they want to promote,” Ybanez said.