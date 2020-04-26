The Department of Revenue and Taxation has released the final batch of advance Economic Impact Payments, also known as COVID-19 stimulus checks. These checks were only available for tax filers with an income of less than $10,000.

Rev and Tax released a total of 7,005 checks amounting to about $11 million in local cash.

"Checks were distributed in batches to allow for Guam’s financial institutions to remain compliant with social distancing protocols," DRT stated.

This advance was promised by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as aid to lower income residents while the rest of the island waits on approval to obtain $134 million in federal stimulus money.

A Guam Economic Impact Payment Implementation Plan – which details how stimulus checks will be sent out to residents - is still under review by federal financial authorities and until it is approved, the majority of Guam's tax filers will remain without those checks.

However, the governor did provide an anticipated time frame this week, stating that the money could arrive the first week of May at the earliest.

In the meantime, the government of Guam has received at least $117 million to assist with the response to the pandemic.