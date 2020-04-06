Advance Warning Systems to be tested on Tuesday

If you're out and about around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday and hear an alarm or a loud voice in the air, don't panic.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense and U.S. Naval Base Guam will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens.

GHS/OCD will test the 19 All Hazards Alert Warning System sirens in conjunction with NBG monthly routine testing of the “Giant Voice” sirens, according to a press release.

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS sirens and GV speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and 10-seconds of the “Alert” tone, which can be heard here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/audio/Euro%20Tones%20Wav%20Files/Alert.wav.

Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will be conducted on a monthly basis, in conjunction with NBG and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month, unless it falls on an observed holiday.

The following are a list of AHAWS siren sites to be tested:

1. GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights

2. Agat Marina

3. JFK High School

4. Talofofo Elementary School

5. Asan Mayor's Office

6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End

7. Inarajan Elementary School

8. Yona Mayor's Office

9. Ft. Soledad, Umatac

10. GWA Pump Station, Merizo

11. Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan

12. Port Authority of Guam

13. Agat Senior Citizen's Center

14. Hotel Nikko Guam

15. Tamuning Mayor’s Office

16. George Washington High School

17. Piti Village

18. GWA site, Malojloj

19. Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, Adelup