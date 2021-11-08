Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is considering an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"That's always a discussion. If we had it my way, I would open the whole island. Our people – I think although they are very compliant, very cooperative, and they really want to beat this virus – there comes a point where we have to start thinking, ... this is a virus that we're going to have to live with, and how do we transition to that," she told The Guam Daily Post when asked about whether restrictions on social gatherings could be relaxed before the end of the year.

Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the chair of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, confirmed officials are working on an "actionable plan" for the governor to weigh, and that could lead to increasing the numbers allowed at holiday parties, both in restaurants and private homes.

Any easing of restrictions will be contingent on corresponding improvements in the COVID-19 situation on island, he said. Although a number of data sets will be tracked, according to Berg, main areas of focus are available beds at Guam Memorial Hospital, better adoption of available COVID-19 treatments, the rollout of pediatric vaccines and more residents receiving vaccine booster doses.

"Those are the big things. And then as we move – as we continue to see our numbers at least stabilized – we are encouraged to think that it won't be too long before the governor is able to make a decision to perhaps remove the mandate for restaurants, perhaps increase the number of people who can socialize," Berg told the Post. "And that all those things would have to be sort of one step at a time, see that everything goes well, and move on to the next step."

Last year, the government of Guam launched a "Strive for 5" initiative, a call to action for the community to lower the CAR Score to 5, which would result in a relaxing of pandemic restrictions.

This time, however, there won't be one simple trigger, according to Berg.

"When (her advisers) come together as a consensus, we are able to provide a recommendation to the governor. She is trained as a nurse, so she's able to interpret this data very well and she can make a decision as to how quickly she can start loosening things up," he said. "But I think she knows that she can have some targets, but they're all going to come together as one overall decision. (It) can't unfortunately be (based on) a single thing like a CAR Score, because the pandemic has become a little too complicated on Guam to be able to do that anymore."

Berg said the plan was expected to be presented to the governor "as soon as possible."

Ultimately, the data has to support relaxing restrictions, according to Leon Guerrero.

"I think it's going to," she said. "That's my hope."