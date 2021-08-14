Advisers urge governor to limit crowds to 25

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's group of medical advisers recommended that she temporarily limit social gatherings to 25 people in the midst of new surges in COVID-19 cases, the spread of the delta variant, and hospitalization numbers now reaching 15 patients.

The Physicians Advisory Group also made recommendations for restaurants to start checking customers' vaccination cards, to help reduce the number of transmissions.

"We need to curb this now because, if we don't, we anticipate the situation to get worse. Something has to be done to stop the transmission or the current surge will continue. We've been seeing double-digit cases the past days and those would translate to more hospitalizations, maybe 20 or more soon," Dr. Hoa Nguyen, the chairman of the advisory group, said.

Nguyen said unlimited social gatherings where vaccinated and unvaccinated people come together without masks on, whether outdoors or indoors, make the virus spread faster.

These include weddings, funerals and hotel functions, he said.

"Any social gathering, period," he said.

It could take two to three weeks from the implementation of restrictions before Guam could see a decline in cases, Nguyen said.

The ultimate decision, however, rests with the governor, Nguyen added.

As of Friday night, the governor was weighing her options.

Nguyen said a hospitalization number of 10 should have been a trigger to put back some restrictions, even if the patients don't need to be placed on a ventilator or in the intensive care unit.

"We should not base it on ICU admission versus non-ICU admission because every COVID patient sent to the hospital is a burden on the health care system. Every COVID hospitalization, whether in the ICU or not, it requires more personnel and it takes away from non-COVID patients," Nguyen, of the American Medical Center, said.

The advisory group's members met Thursday night and met with the governor on Friday.

Nguyen said the advisory group recommends that restaurants start checking people's vaccination cards to be able to maintain 100% occupancy, as follows:

Customers who have been fully vaccinated can dine indoors.

Customers who are not fully vaccinated can dine outdoors.

In the event a restaurant does not want to check the vaccination status of customers, that restaurant should be allowed to operate only up to 50% capacity, Nguyen said, pointing out that all this depends on the governor and the restaurants.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services and a member of the group, said he's unable to comment on specifics of the recommendations but did say that "the governor is weighing multiple options."

It's "also important to note that none of the 15 patients are in the ICU," Cabrera said.

DPHSS held a virtual social hall Friday afternoon, allowing medical experts to answer the public's questions directly. Cabrera said Guam does not have a built-in number of cases or a hospitalization threshold that could trigger the return of some restrictions.

Nguyen, Cabrera and other medical experts strongly emphasized that full vaccination, along with social distancing, wearing masks and proper washing of hands are, combined, the best protection against the highly transmissible delta variant and earlier variants.

The governor said in a news briefing on Wednesday that if restrictions were to be imposed again, she would start with limiting social gatherings.

The governor said this would be followed by reducing business capacity, which means restaurants and stores would again have to limit the number of people they can accommodate at any given time.

As of Friday morning, there were nine COVID-19 hospitalizations at Guam Regional Medical City and five at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

"Relative to the reinstatement of restrictions, Gov. Leon Guerrero and her medical advisers continue to monitor the situation closely. Should there be a need to reimpose restrictions, we must ensure these mitigation measures align with what the data trends are telling us," Paco-San Agustin said.

Up until a few weeks ago, Guam was seeing zero to three hospitalizations at a time. Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score was 8.8 as of Thursday night, up from less than 1 a little more than a month ago.

While the initial increases in numbers of cases were split almost evenly between the military and the civilian communities, the most recent increases involved mostly the civilian community.

Officials said they expected an increase in new cases after the July 30 lifting of most restrictions, except the mask mandate, when 80% of those at least 18 years old had been fully vaccinated. Monitoring continues, especially on the hospitalization rate.

Guam still has some 31,200 vaccine-eligible individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.

Of the estimated 136,293 individuals on Guam who are at least 12 years old, 105,063 have been fully vaccinated. That's 77% of eligible individuals, and 62% of Guam's total estimated population.

Where to get vaccinated Saturday, Aug. 14:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru, University of Guam, in the parking lot across from the UOG School of Business and Public Administration in Mangilao.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tiyan High School gym in Barrigada.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Micronesia Mall, second floor, above the center court.

Where to get tested Saturday, Aug. 14: