The governor’s physician’s advisory board is recommending that Guam residents returning home be allowed to quarantine at home.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen said more discussion will be held with the governor tonight on the proposal.

“Basically, it’s a guideline to have our people - returning residents - to feel safer and quarantine themselves at home. And again, it would save money,” he said. "What we’re doing right now is not sustainable."

The Pacific Star Resort & Spa has been designated as the quarantine facility for incoming passengers. It has no contract with the government though it has been used since March. It submitted an invoice of $544,600 to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for the period between March 23 and April 5.

The doctor said particularly as the island tries to phase back into a state of normalcy, it’s a policy that makes sense.

Nguyen, who is also a partner and physician of American Medical Clinic, also said they’re looking at ending the Tier 2 commitment possibly by June 5.

The governor declared Guam to be in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, which means the public health emergency is still in effect but with fewer restrictions and more businesses and government agencies opening. They want to monitor for signs of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

“We need to make sure we don’t have the second surge,” he said. It’s easier for the clinic to retain its current status of a partial shut down of certain operations so they can focus on Tier 2 work.

It would be more difficult, if they were to revert to normal operations now and then have to restart the process of canceling and rescheduling regular patient appointments in the face of a surge.

“No one knows (if the surge) will happen but I think by the second week of June we should know already,” he said. If numbers stay stable then AMC and the other clinics will push the governor to release them of their Tier 2 responsibility.

No contract

Nguyen confirmed that as of this morning, his clinic doesn’t have a contract with the government.

That’s in spite of the clinic having been designated a Tier 2 Clinic, along with SDA Clinic and FHP, by the government and being listed to share a potential $7 million set aside from the Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the costs incurred during the pandemic.

A Tier 2 clinic provides medical screening and other services to potential COVID-19 patients – something AMC actually started doing almost by default in March. AMC was one of the few clinics that had adequate stock of the appropriate personal protection equipment making it readily able to provide the service to a very nervous community as it became apparent that the novel coronavirus had reached Guam’s shores.

He noted this morning that the lack of a contract “concerns us a lot.”

“Just along with everyone else on the front line - including the nursing staff, firefighters, policemen and everyone that have been promised whatever double pay or percentage of hazardous pay that hasn’t been delivered until now – yes, it concerns us a whole lot,” he stated.

He added that without a contract, it’s “more likely we won’t get paid at all.”

And while they’re happy to help the island, considering it’s a public health emergency and they have a role as care takers’ of the health of the island community, there are costs involved in the services they provide, which means they’ve gone “negative every month.”

He said they are getting federal help in the form of the payroll protection plan, which helps pay for salaries, but other costs may be something they have to absorb if the local funding doesn’t come through.

“We’re kind of treading water at this point,” he said. “I don’t know how long we’re going to last.”

They’ve had discussions with the governor’s legal counsel, showing their expenses to see if they could get reimbursed just for the cost of services “to keep the clinic afloat” as they provide Tier 2 services.

“It’s not a time to make money, it’s a time to step up and serve the community,” he said, adding that they still have to pay staff, replenish the inventory they’ve used, and pay for other costs of providing services.

“And we’ll open our books up to everyone to look at to make sure we prove that we don’t intend to make anything out of this thing because of our responsibility,” he said, reiterating a message they relayed to the governor’s office regarding the costs. “But so far, we have nothing back yet.”