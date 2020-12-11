Advisory panel endorses Pfizer vaccine, bringing Guam and nation one step closer to vaccine

Members of the U.S. Food and Drug advisory panel cast 17 votes endorsing Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine early Friday morning, Guam time.

The FDA will take the endorsement into consideration as it makes its final determination to approve an emergency use authorization, officials stated.

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera said if the FDA approves Pfizer’s EUA request, Guam will need to wait on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to make final recommendations before the first shipment of vaccines can be shipped to Guam for local distribution. DPHSS ordered 3,900 doses last week.

Following this morning’s vote, Marion Gruber, FDA’s director of Office of Vaccines Research and Review/CBER, thanked the panel of 23, which includes doctors, scientists and researchers who spent hours listening to presentations on the development and testing of the vaccine, questioning presenters and discussing concerns.

“We will take what we have heard today into consideration when deciding on, not only the EUA issuance, but also how to move on in the development of the licensure of this product,” Gruber stated.

There were four “no” votes and one member abstained. There is one non-voting member on the panel. It’s unclear why the four members voted “no” as there was no discussion. Some national media reported that typically, meetings would include discussion on why members voted the way they did.

The panel voted on the question: Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Prizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?

Dr. Cody Meissner, M.D., a voting member of the panel, said he supported the vaccine but had some concerns with how the question was written, specifically noting the minimum age of 16. He said there wasn’t sufficient representation of that age group and he would be more comfortable with minimum age range moved to 18.

Other members argued in favor of keeping the age at 16 because they are included in the nation’s workforce.

At the beginning of the meeting, Doran Fink, MD, PhD, Deputy Director of the FDA Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications said the FDA has worked tirelessly to review the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“Today’s meeting, where the committee will provide FDA with its own assessment of the data, continues FDA’s commitment to an expedited review process that is transparent, scientifically sound, and data-driven,” Fink said.

His presentation offered a positive take on the EUA and he commented frequently on working together with Pfizer prior to the submission of the approval request.

“The American public demands and deserves a rigorous, comprehensive and independent review of the data, and that’s what FDA physicians and scientists — all of us career public health servants — have been doing over days, nights, weekends, and yes, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” Fink said.

“This is in addition to months of review work already completed on information previously submitted in preparation for an EUA request. FDA has been conducting its comprehensive review of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine EUA since its submission on Nov. 20.”

Fink said the review included:

• Verification of clinical data integrity and Pfizer Analyses, and additional FDA analyses, from datasets provided in the submission

• Ongoing review of chemistry, manufacturing and control information, non-clinical data, and clinical assays, including information submitted shortly prior to the EUA request

• Reviewing and revising, along with Pfizer, prescribing information and fact sheets for vaccine recipients and healthcare providers

• Multiple information requests to Pfizer to clarify questions related to the data.