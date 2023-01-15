Advisory: ‘Stay out of the water’

Residents are being advised of the potential dangers in the waters of the Marianas this weekend, with hazardous surf and seas continuing into Sunday evening.

“Remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions,” a news release listing the weather hazards from Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense stated.

A high surf advisory remains in effect along the north- and east-facing reefs of the Mariana Islands, including Guam until 6 p.m.

“Large breaking, dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and localized beach erosion are expected,” the release stated.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office also warned a high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Sunday afternoon along north- and east-facing reefs.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. According to GHS/OCD, if caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current and instead swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore, and call or wave for help.

In addition, a small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 p.m. For Guam and Rota, northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots, about 17 to 23 mph, with isolated gusts of up to 30 knots, about 35 mph, and seas of 11 to 14 feet are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions, GHS/OCD stated.

The agencies remind the community to avoid hazardous seas and dangerous rip currents, especially north- and east-facing reefs and beaches.

Wet weekend

This past weekend also brought the potential of localized flash floods due to heavy rain.

NWS Guam issued a flood advisory Saturday afternoon citing excessive rainfall.

A wide cross-section of the island may have experienced flooding, especially in low-lying areas of Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Asan, and Piti, according to GHS/OCD.

In order to stay safe during a flood, residents are advised:

• If driving, be alert for low visibility and slippery roads in heavy rain.

• Slow down where water is ponding on the road.

• Turn around, don’t drown. Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

• Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

Officials also cautioned commuters to “practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, (drive) below the speed limit, and (allow) enough braking distance between vehicles.”