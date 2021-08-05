Advocacy groups renew $5K reward for tip about cockfights

Animal rights advocacy groups are renewing their efforts to find and arrest people who are illegally fighting and transporting roosters into Guam.

Animal Wellness Action (AWA) and the Animal Wellness Foundation have renewed their offer of a $5,000 reward to any individual providing information leading to the federal prosecution and conviction of any individual involved in illegal trafficking of fighting animals to Guam or cockfighting itself on the island.

The announcement follows “solid evidence (emerging) of illegal fighting and mass transports of fighting animals to the island.” AWA and AWF said the “illegal shipment" of birds to Guam rose 600% in 2021.

The organizations had made note of their findings but Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna Brecht said there’s no validity to their claim.

"They're all following the letter of the law when they're being shipped. I think that's kind of colorful language to describe them as illegal shipments," Muna-Brecht said.

The groups, Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation, stated that most of the shippers sending birds to Guam come from Oklahoma or Hawaii, including two reportedly well-known Oklahoma cockfighting traffickers.

It is a federal felony to participate in animal fighting ventures and related activities, the AWA and AWF press release states.

It has been illegal since 2002, and a felony since 2007, to transport or sell roosters for fighting across state or territorial lines.

It has been a federal felony since December 2019 to operate a fighting pit or to participate in an animal fight.

“Federal agencies and officers have a duty to enforce our laws against the barbaric practice of cockfighting,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “But their good works depend on the cooperation and participation of citizens to make our communities safer for people and for animals. We ask people who know about illegal cockfighting to help us root it out and end this knowing disregard for our nation’s anti-cruelty laws.”

AWA and AWF have received reports of major fights staged on Guam, including at the fighting arena in Dededo known as “The Dome.” This is no surprise given a surge in transports of fighting animals to Guam that pass through its Department of Agriculture.

Individuals can provide tips to animalcrueltytips@animalwellnessaction.org, according to the press release. AWA and AWF are already providing information on illegal fighting activities to the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal authorities and will provide confidential information to these authorities if credible information is obtained in the coming days.