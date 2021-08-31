Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part report.

Beaudy Camacho, now a successful entrepreneur, got out of an emotionally abusive relationship with her children's father in 2017.

That year, as her children's father was handcuffed during what was the third raid on their home in a few years, she found the courage to end that decade-long relationship.

Details of some of her experiences in this past relationship, as well as earlier and later experiences, have been published, along with stories from other women, in an anthology titled, "When Women Heal: An Anthology Of The Magical Ripple Effect Of Success When Women Heal And Lead Themselves," by Natasha Bray.

Camacho's former partner was sentenced to five years in prison for his part in an armed robbery, and when he went to prison, she was not displaced.

She did not have to leave her home or seek refuge in a shelter.

'We were a full house'

But that would be a luxury for many victims of abuse. Family violence continues to rank among the top criminal charges in Guam, and since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year, the Alee Women's Shelter, operated by Catholic Social Service, has seen an upsurge in arrivals, according to program manager Leinani Nahalowa'a.

"We were a full house and we're going to be full again. It was just last weekend, we had four calls. And I think that's one of the challenges, is capacity. We only have one shelter on Guam that supports women and children. We don't have a men's facility, and I've had calls to house men or remove them from their perpetrators," Nahalowa'a said.

Alee Shelter has 10 rooms, but the number of people that can be housed depends on the size of incoming families. Men are typically placed in a men's homeless facility operated by Catholic Social Service, with a social worker from Alee to assist them. But that isn't conducive for trauma victims, as the homeless shelter is not equipped to work with somebody in a "trauma-informed capacity," according to Nahalowa'a.

The stay period at the Alee Shelter, which is an emergency shelter, is supposed to be 90 days, but the average stay at the moment is about twice that long, with the longest having been three years. This can be due to wait times for housing or difficulty finding employment – and there are families who arrive with only the clothes on their backs, Nahalowa'a said.

"No transportation and no driver's license, because part of that abuse was withholding anything that can allow for that person to be independent," she said. "So that's what makes it very difficult for women, because they're literally starting from scratch. ... There's a lot of self-esteem issues involved as well."

A common situation is that the victim is dependent on the abuser for living accommodations. But even if that isn't the case, a victim may be driven out of the home, Nahalowa'a said, recalling a recent situation in which a woman owns her home but her abuser continued to harass her and her children.

Long-term facility needed

There are several resources for victims seeking help. Alee Shelter partners with Victim Advocates Reaching Out, which is typically the first point of contact for individuals seeking to get out of an abusive relationship. VARO can assist people with seeking shelter and for legal services, such as filing a police report. Alee also works with VARO and the Domestic Assault Response Team of the Guam Police Department simultaneously, especially if the victim or family members need legal assistance or safety outside of a shelter. Alee and CSS in general have programs to assist the homeless or those at risk of being homeless. Another resource is Guma' Mami Inc., another nonprofit part of the group of organizations and agencies trying to address housing on Guam.

But Nahalowa'a said she believes there needs to be a healing center or group home – a long-term living facility for individuals and families – because the wait times for housing, employment or benefits can exceed the emergency shelter period, and more so with COVID-19. She also believes there needs to be a men's shelter.

Nahalowa'a said she's spoken with executive management at CSS and government officials about the possibility of opening a facility for men.