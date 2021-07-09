Advocates await Biden's plan, hope Afghan allies will be moved to Guam

Advocates for bringing to Afghan interpreters who helped American troops into the United States await President Joe Biden's announcement this week, and are hoping these evacuees will be moved to Guam temporarily.

"I hope he says the words, 'we're going to get them to Guam.' Guam is the best place to bring these people," No One Left Behind co-founder Matt Zeller told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Zeller, who served in Afghanistan and is a Truman National Security Fellow, is among leading advocates wanting to make sure Afghan allies are sent to U.S. territories, particularly Guam, while their special immigrant visas to relocate to the U.S. are being processed.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes also is looking forward to Biden's announcement, which could happen Friday Guam time, to "evacuate Afghans to the United States."

"I am heartened that there are reports that President Biden has agreed that Afghans who have worked alongside our U.S. military forces in Afghanistan will not be left behind while the U.S. finalizes its withdrawal from the country," the senator said.

Members of Congress and advocates including Zeller said there's already precedence on the use of Guam for mass evacuations.

In 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated more than 110,000 Vietnamese and more than 2,000 Kurdish allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed.

As of early Thursday night, the governor's office had yet to receive any word from the White House about any such plan to use Guam in the Afghan allies' evacuation, Adelup said.

The U.S. military is withdrawing completely from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that drew America into its longest war.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote to Biden in June, pledging support to host Afghan allies should the U.S. decide to evacuate them to the U.S. territory.

"We want him (Biden) to say 'we'll get them to Guam.' We don't want him to say that we're going to move them to some Third World country that we have to negotiate a refugee camp that might end up being there in perpetuity. We want them on U.S. soil where they belong, safely so we can process their asylum cases without having to worry about the Taliban death squads there hunting them right now," Zeller told MSNBC.

Human Rights First and Veterans for American Ideals said they "strongly condemn" the Biden administration's decision to ask Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to temporarily house approximately half of the 18,000 Afghan allies who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Zeller spoke weeks ago to Guam officials and private citizens via Zoom on the organizations' continuing advocacy for Afghan allies.

Barnes hosted that call with groups advocating the relocation of refugees to the United States, and she started the meeting with the question, "How can Guam help?"

"As a U.S. territory, our island has a history of hosting refugees who were either victims of war or were allied with the purposes of democracy for which our military sons and daughters were fighting for — the Afghan refugees are no different. I applaud the Biden administration for taking this action and join other leaders on Guam, like Gov. Leon Guerrero, who will make it a point to work hand in hand with U.S. military officials should Guam be chosen to host the Afghan refugees," the vice speaker said in a statement.

She also asked the community, nonprofit organizations and others "to make yourselves available in answering the call in response to Guam possibly hosting Afghan refugees.

"Families on Guam are closely associated with the U.S. military; in mine alone, we have U.S. veterans who have served our country honorably. The Afghan refugees worked alongside our U.S. military and both from a patriotic and humanitarian standpoint, we should do all that we can if they are transitioning through Guam," Barnes said.