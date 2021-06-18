Advocates: Guam could help save 70K Afghan lives

Guam could help save some 70,000 Afghan allies and their families, the same way the island hosted about 120,000 Vietnamese and Iraqi refugees decades ago, advocates for the evacuation of Afghan translators told Guam officials and residents on Thursday.

Advocates said Guam leaders and residents' support for using the island as a temporary evacuation site should signal the White House of the need to make its decision – soon – to bring Afghan evacuees to Guam.

Janis Shinwari, a former Afghan translator, gave a human face to what 18,000 others like him face in Afghanistan for helping American troops.

"The Taliban ... would have killed me...in front of our family and then they will make a video of us, like how they are killing us and put us on social media as a warning message to the other interpreters to stop working with the Americans," Shinwari told Guam Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and other Guam residents.

The U.S. plans to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in three months, leaving behind Afghan allies and their families, totaling about 70,000, who face deaths and torture in the hands of the Taliban and other terror groups.

Shinwari, now living in the U.S. after getting his special immigrant visa, co-founded "No One Left Behind." The organization is among lead advocates for the immediate evacuation of Afghan interpreters, engineers and aid workers from Afghanistan.

Guam could play a key role in keeping America's promise of "not leaving behind any of its allies in Afghanistan," lead U.S. advocates Matt Zeller, Chris Purdy and Kim Staffieri said at a Zoom meeting with Guam leaders and residents.

Along with members of Congress, these advocates want to make sure Afghan allies are sent to any U.S. territory, particularly Guam, while their special immigrant visa is being processed.

"Guam is a single-plane flight from Afghanistan. We don't need to stop to refuel," Zeller, a U.S. Army colonel who served in Afghanistan and co-founder of No One Left Behind, said.

This is a "real big deal" from a military standpoint, he said, in addition to not having to seek landing rights from a foreign country.

Zeller said he wouldn't be alive today were it not for Shinwari who, while serving as a translator, saved Zeller from being killed by the Taliban when Zeller was pinned down in a ditch after their team was ambushed in Afghanistan in 2008.

No need to reinvent the wheel

Guam businessman Peter Sgro Jr. and former U.S. Marine Capt. Charlie Hermosa, now with ocean carrier APL, said Guam's private sector – from hotels to shipping lines and food distribution – has the capacity and the capability to help the federal government execute any plan of evacuating and caring for Afghan allies.

"We don't really need to reinvent the wheel. The infrastructure is in place right now to do it now," Hermosa said about the logistics needed. "Getting them here is one thing and taking care of them is another."

Sgro said Guam has lots of empty hotel rooms because the COVID-19 pandemic hit the tourism industry hard.

"If the president was to order emergency evacuation, it would be easy to just turn over those Department of Defense contracts with the hotels now ... for Afghan refugees," Sgro said.

These are in addition to the spaces available on Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base, where camps were also set up to house war refugees in the past, Barnes said.

'A place of refuge'

Zeller, a Truman National Security Fellow and a 2018 CNN Hero, said Guam would be "a place of refuge" for Afghan allies.

At the Zoom meeting, Zeller thanked Guam for helping in advocating for the use of Guam as a temporary evacuation site.

Barnes said she's "100% on board to be an advocate" and facilitator. Michael Martinez, who also served in Afghanistan, also volunteered to be an advocate and liaison.

The vice speaker echoed Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's message to the White House, to give Guam a seat at the table when critical discussions about Guam's role connected to any Afghan evacuation plan.

Staffieri, executive director and co-founder of Association of War Time Allies, said the dynamic that Afghan allies are facing has changed drastically in the last few months since the U.S. announced the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The messages we get are horrifying. People are being killed now. It's not going to wait until the NATO and the U.S. troops are gone. It’s already happening. I'm so grateful for all of you to even entertain helping these folks because they really need it," she said.

White House mum

As of Thursday, the White House remained silent about advocates' push for immediate evacuation of Afghan allies and whether Guam would be used at all.

The Biden administration plans a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that got America into its longest war yet.

The White House acknowledged receiving Leon Guerrero's June 12 letter to President Joe Biden but had yet to respond on the governor's key question of whether or not Guam will be used as a temporary evacuation site for Afghan allies, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

In 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated more than 110,000 Vietnamese and more than 2,000 Kurdish allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed.

U.S. advocates, Guam leaders including the governor, and some members of Congress said the same can be done now for Afghan allies now.

Purdy, a retired Army sergeant who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2011 and project manager for the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First, said the special immigrant visa program is caught in bureaucratic red tape, that it is impossible to process the SIV applications of Afghan allies and their families before the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

Bringing these allies to non-U.S. territories will pose another massive layer of bureaucracy, so Guam is the perfect fit, he said.

Everyone agreed that the U.S. military would be able to execute the evacuation plan to Guam as soon as the White House makes that decision.

"In the event the President makes a final decision and selects Guam as the Special Immigrant processing site, the State Department and Department of Defense will likely be the federal agencies tasked to oversee the evacuation and all logistics. Both these agencies have a significant amount of funds available to them for contingencies such as this," Sgro told The Guam Daily Post.