The introduction of a bill that would allow the public to vote on whether abortion should be legal locally has been met with disagreement from advocates on opposite sides of the divisive issue, specifically whether the procedures are considered health care.

On Friday afternoon, Sen. Thomas Fisher and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes introduced Bill 106-37, which, if passed, would call for a referendum to decide whether to codify a statutory right to provide and receive abortion services on Guam without certain limitations.

According to Fisher's office, Bill 106, also known as the You Decide measure, does not indicate the stances the senators take on abortion, but rather leaves it up to the public to decide based on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The decision reversed the decades-old determination that abortion should be a constitutional right and subsequently left the states and territories with the decision to regulate abortion.

If the referendum results in a majority of "yes" votes, it would mean local health care providers have no limitations on providing abortion services, as well as patients receiving those services. The act to be voted on is titled The Health Protection Act of 2023. If passed as introduced, the proposal will be submitted for the next general election held in November 2024.

Referendum opposed

On Saturday, The Guam Daily Post contacted two members of the community who were on opposite sides of the abortion issue.

Both, however, were in agreement that a referendum is not needed.

Attorney Vanessa Williams, who supports abortion rights, while not fully on board with an islandwide vote on abortion, agreed with the legislative intent of the bill that states "many of our citizens believe that abortion services are essential health care."

"Abortion is health care. It shouldn't take a referendum for Guam to protect health care for people who can get pregnant," Williams said.

But if lawmakers approve giving voters the power to decide the legality of abortion, Williams predicts the election will favor access to abortions.

"I have no doubt the majority of the people are going to vote for equality and protecting health care," she said.

On the other hand, David Sablan, president of Concerned Catholics of Guam, said the legislative intent was wrong because, from his viewpoint, a majority of the public does not believe abortion is essential health care.

"More correctly, there is only a minority of Guam citizens who want abortion services. And most certainly, I would not classify abortion as 'health care' when the murder of a human life is involved in the process," Sablan said.

He called the measure "flawed" with misinformation and disinformation, and said it was not necessary.

"It's an evil act to abort a human being," Sablan said.

Ongoing cases

The introduction of the bill comes at a time when several local and federal cases are looking to shape the island's legal landscape regarding the practice.

In the federal courts, Attorney General Douglas Moylan is looking at dissolving an injunction on Guam's 30-year-old abortion ban, which would allow enforcement of the law.

A separate case in the Supreme Court of Guam seeks to answer questions about the validity and enforceability of the ban, which also contains a referendum provision, which Moylan is urging takes place.

In addition, another federal case currently being appealed is contesting the in-person consultation mandate for abortion on Guam, due to the lack of abortion providers on the island.