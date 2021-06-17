"The Taliban will kill me. They would have killed me...in front of our family and they will make a video of us...to serve as a warning message," Janis Shinwari, a former Afghan translator for American troops, on Thursday told Guam officials, residents, and U.S.-based advocates for the immediate evacuation of Afghan allies.

There are still about 18,000 Afghan translators like Shinwari, along with engineers and aid workers, whose lives are at risk from the Taliban and other terror groups in Afghanistan, just three months before the U.S. completes its withdrawal from the country.

Guam, at this point, could play a key role in keeping America's promise of not leaving behind any of its allies in Afghanistan, lead advocates Matt Zeller, Chris Purdy and Kim Staffieri said.

Along with members of Congress, these advocates want to make sure Afghan allies are sent to any U.S. territory, particularly Guam, while their special immigrant visa to relocate to the U.S. is being processed.

Guam would be "a place of refuge" not only for the 18,000 interpreters but also their families, totaling 70,000 to 80,000, said Zeller, a U.S. Army colonel who served in Afghanistan.

Zeller said he wouldn't be alive today were it not for Shinwari who, while serving as a translator, saved Zeller from being killed for certain by the Taliban when Zeller was pinned down in a ditch after being ambushed in Afghanistan 2008.

Shinwari got his special visa and now lives in the U.S., and has been advocating for the relocation and safety of the rest of Afghan allies through the group he co-founded along with Zeller, "No One Left Behind." Zeller is as a CNN Hero, a Truman National Security Fellow, an adjunct fellow of the “American Security Project,” and a board member of the Association of War Time Allies.

Staffieri said the dynamic that Afghan allies are facing has changed drastically in the last few months since the U.S. announced the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The messages we get are horrifying. People are being killed now. It's not going to wait until the NATO and the U.S. troops are gone. It’s already happening. I'm so grateful for all of you to even entertaining, helping these folks because they really need it," Staffieri, executive director and co-founder of Association of War Time Allies, said.

Guam citizen-advocates

Peter Sgro Jr., a private citizen and Guam businessman, along with Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, facilitated a Zoom meeting between the U.S. based advocates and those on Guam.

Joining them were businessman and former Marine Charlie Hermosa whose knowledgeable with logistics management and Michael Martinez, who all pledged their support to advocate for the use of Guam as temporary site for Afghan allies "in their time of need."

They join Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Del. Michael San Nicolas and other Congress members in welcoming Afghan evacuees, should the U.S. make a decision.

White House mum

But the White House remains silent about advocates' push for immediate evacuation of Afghan allies.

The Biden administration plans a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that got America into its longest war yet.

The White House acknowledged receiving Leon Guerrero's June 12 letter to President Joe Biden but had yet to respond, as of Wednesday, on the governor's key question of whether or not Guam will be used as a temporary evacuation site for Afghan allies, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The governor said she wants to make sure she's part of critical discussions about any such plan to use Guam in the Afghan evacuation process. Muna Barnes echoed the governor's statement.

Zeller and the rest of the advocates thanked the Guam residents and leaders for adding their voice and for pledging their support and hospitality in welcoming Afghan allies to the island.

In 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated more than 110,000 Vietnamese and more than 2,000 Kurdish allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed.

Advocates and some members of Congress said the same can be done now for Afghan allies.

Guam and U.S. advocates said there is no need to reinvent the wheel since Guam has the capacity and the capability to host evacuees, considering that the estimated number of Afghan evacuees is much less than the number of refugees during the Vietnam War.

Purdy, a retired Army sergeant who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2011 and project manager for the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First, said the special immigrant visa program is caught in bureaucratic red tape, that it is impossible to process the SIV applications of Afghan allies and their families.

Bringing these allies to non-U.S. territories will pose another massive layer of bureaucracy, so Guam is the perfect fit.

Zeller also said that Guam is a "single-plane flight from Afghanistan," and there's no need to refuel. From a military standpoint, he said Guam is the right place to bring the Afghan allies.

Everyone agreed that the U.S. military would be able to execute the evacuation plan to Guam as soon as the White House makes that decision.

"In the event the President makes a final decision and selects Guam as the Special Immigrant processing site, the State Department and Department of Defense will likely be the federal agencies tasked to oversee the evacuation and all logistics. Both these agencies have a significant amount of funds available to them for contingencies such as this," Sgro told The Guam Daily Post.

This story will be updated.