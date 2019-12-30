Advocates seek action on animal cruelty bill

A local animal welfare group is questioning the lack of attention given to a bill introduced earlier this year that would strengthen animal cruelty laws on Guam.

"I am asking for our leaders, our government, to start taking animal cruelty seriously," Tinamarie Guzman said in a press release in which she asks about the status of Bill 185-35, also known as the Pugua Act. The bill was named after a pet dog that was shot to death at a Yigo home.

Guzman helped start a local group that initially aimed to help pet owners find their missing pets.

"Our group has now evolved into a rescue group for (neglected), abandoned and injured strays, and, in some cases, owned pets," she stated. The group also has held roadside waves to increase awareness about animal cruelty on Guam.

Committee aims for public hearing next month

"On a daily basis our group receives messages from concerned citizens and animal lovers,” Guzman said. “I am reaching out on behalf of the entire animal community for answers, for resolution, for stricter laws.”

Sen. Sabina Perez introduced Bill 185-35 in July.

The bill was referred by the Rules Committee in October to the Committee on Health and Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land, and Justice. Sen. Therese Terlaje is the chairwoman of that committee. According to her staff, the bill had been scheduled for a public hearing but was pushed back at Perez's request. The committee is now working to schedule it for January.

Perez’s Bill 185 looks to improve key areas of Guam’s animal cruelty laws. It clarifies Guam’s existing standards for animal cruelty and includes a new distinction between animal abuse and animal neglect to more easily allow for citations of the latter. It also increases penalties for severe animal abusers who have a history of family or sexual violence.

Bill would fill gaps in federal law

A local bill is needed even after the passage of the new federal law, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture, last month. The PACT Act addresses actions only under federal jurisdiction and leaves gaps in holding people accountable for mistreating animals that can be filled by local legislation.

There have been extreme cases of violence against animals recently. In October, two dogs were beaten with a hammer and left to die in a pile of trash. Guam Animals In Need has offered a reward for information in that case. Though people tried to save the one dog found alive, it also died.

Earlier this month the community was made aware of 20 pets, 18 dogs and two cats, belonging to three families living on Quinene Road in Merizo, that died under suspicious circumstances. The mysterious deaths started around mid-November. Due to the locations of the pets, accidental poisoning was ruled out.