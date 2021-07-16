The upcoming government of Guam health insurance contracts, worth roughly $109 million this budget year, will be split between local health insurance companies TakeCare and Calvo's SelectCare.

Thousands of GovGuam employees and retirees and their dependents are affected by the change, which starts Oct. 1.

Open enrollment begins Sept. 1.

The current contractor, Aetna International, which has held the contract for two years, is exiting.

"At Aetna International, we are committed to a long-term relationship with GovGuam and its members, but having reviewed the requirements for the renewal process, we have come to the disappointing conclusion that, unfortunately, we are unable to come to an agreement," the company said in a statement.

"Our priority now is ensuring a seamless transition to a new provider," the company added in the statement, in part.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero selected TakeCare and Calvo's SelectCare to be the GovGuam health insurance providers for the upcoming fiscal year based on the recommendation of the government's nine-member negotiating committee.

According to a press release from the Department of Administration, TakeCare's proposal was considered the most economical and beneficial nonexclusive health insurance plan for medical benefits: PPO 1500, HSA 2000 and Retirement Supplemental Plan.

Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Ltd., the general agent for Calvo's SelectCare, also qualified as a nonexclusive health insurance plan: PPO 1500, HSA 2000 and Retirement Supplemental Plan. SelectCare will be the exclusive health insurance provider for children in foster care, and the exclusive administrator of the government self-funded dental plan.

Edward Birn, Department of Administration director, said, "TakeCare, being the most economic and beneficial, is the default, if you like, and if you choose SelectCare, you have to pay the difference in order to be insured with SelectCare." The new system that allows plan members to opt for a higher-cost plan is based on Public Law 35-92.

He added that most options under SelectCare will be more costly to employees and retirees, but not all. The difference in cost will vary, he said, depending on the categories chosen by the employee or retiree. The final costs haven't been finalized for all the categories.

"We had to work within the new law, and it's all very complicated, but that's what the law requires," Birn said.

The breakdown

Public Law 35-92 allows GovGuam employees and retirees to choose which plan they prefer, according to a DOA press release. The primary sponsors were Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who wanted to ensure government employees were given options in health insurance, a change from the mandated single provider that had been in effect for several years.

According to the law, the subscriber is responsible for any difference in the cost of premiums. The legislation intended to provide employees and retirees choices in terms of health care insurance providers but without adding too much of an additional cost to the government.

The governor, after signing the bill into law, told lawmakers that an additional cost to the government may be inevitable.

Cost

While the total cost of the new health insurance plans is unknown, Birn said an estimated cost to GovGuam will be known soon.

GovGuam typically has an estimated amount based on a previous year's costs for budget planning purposes.

That estimate is submitted to the Legislature as part of budget discussions.

The estimated cost of the government of Guam 2020 health insurance contract with Aetna International was $108.88 million.

Guam law requires that the government's health insurance negotiating team have nine voting members representing employees and retirees, the general public, the Legislature and other government agencies. The recommendations of the team were unanimous, the Administration Department stated in its release.