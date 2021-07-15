Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has selected bids from TakeCare Insurance Plan and Calvo's SelectCare to be health insurance providers for government of Guam employees, retirees and their families, for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to a press release from the Department of Administration, TakeCare Insurance Plan was deemed the most economical and beneficial non-exclusive health insurance plan for medical benefits: PPO1500, HSA2000 and Retirement Supplemental Plan.

Additionally, Tokio Marine, Pacific Insurance Limited, the general agent for Calvo’s SelectCare, qualified as a non- exclusive health insurance plan, PPO1500, HSA2000 and Retirement Supplemental Plan, as well as the exclusive health insurance plan for Foster Care children and exclusive administration of the government self-funded Dental Plan.

The governor made her choice based on the recommendations of the Health Insurance Negotiating Team, according to the press release.

Public law 35-92 allows GovGuam employees and retirees to choose which plan they prefer. If their choice is for a more expensive plan, the employee or retiree is responsible for the additional premium cost, the press release states.

The current carrier, Aetna International, did not submit a bid that matched the RFP evaluation criteria, according to DOA.

Open enrollment begins Sept. 1 and the new health plans go into effect on Oct. 1.

Guam law requires that the Health Insurance Negotiating Team have nine voting members representing employees and retirees, the general public, the legislature, and other government agencies. The recommendations of the team were unanimous, the release stated.