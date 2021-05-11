The COVID-19 pandemic brought tourism to a standstill, forcing 48-year-old Patricia Toves to search for a new job after 30 years of working in the hotel industry.

On Monday, she became one of the first women to graduate from Guam Community College's Truck Driving Boot Camp II.

Toves has worked in the hotel industry since she graduated from high school. For many years she worked in various positions in the office, from managerial and supervisory roles to her current job in the bell service area at the Hotel Nikko Guam.

But the pandemic forced her to reevaluate her career field.

"I lost a lot of customers. I lost a lot of good friends because they can't come in from Japan you know I miss my guests. It made me realize that I can't sit around. I need to do something for myself. I need to pay my bills, I need to feed my family, and like I said, because of my husband being sick, I didn't want to wait for something that might take a while to come back around," Toves said.

GCC officials noted that even as the pandemic shut down tourism, there was a demand for truck drivers. Toves said she took the leap after seeing that the industry was not as severely impacted as tourism.

Toves, who had experience driving big rigs in the mainland, said she is no stranger to working in a male-dominated field. She said she wanted to challenge herself and set an example for women.

"With COVID-19, it made me realize as a female, it made me realize that I need to get up and do something instead of waiting for things to happen, so I challenged myself with that and was thinking outside of the box. The opportunities are out there – the satisfaction of just being an independent woman in a man's world. You could tell them that I can do this and I can do that, and I am doing this, and I am doing that, that's the feeling I get," she said.

Toves encourages other women to give truck driving a try. She said driving a big rig is an incredible feeling.

"I respect the road more because, with these trucks, you can't stop on a dime. You basically have to watch yourself on the road. The little cars on the road, you know you have to be careful. It makes me feel very powerful. That's the one thing I can't explain it's just an awesome feeling that hey, I can drive this truck, I can maneuver this truck, I can do anything with this truck," she said.

But she also cautioned that tractor-trailer driving isn't for everyone.

"It's pretty scary. I won't lie to you. But follow your dreams. If that's something that you want to do, something you're interested in doing, something you want to challenge yourself with a tractor-trailer, try it. I mean, don't let the men intimidate you. Because honestly, the men that I am in class with are even more supportive of women," she said.

The new graduate said she would be making a career change after taking her final test.

"On May 29, I will be taking my DMV test, so after that, when I pass, I am not saying if I will pass; I am saying I will pass. I am thinking positive. I will be changing careers from the hotel industry to the trucking industry," she said.

Toves graduated alongside 10 others who completed the boot camp, which started in October 2020.

Jason Conrad Advincula, Mark Anthony D. Aquino, Jeremiah Champaco Cepeda, Ryan-Cole Duenas, Gabriel James Jones, William Paulino Komiyama, Jr., Karen Madlutck, Mitchell James Manibusan Sarmiento, Manuel Carreon Tagle III, Patricia Antonette Leon Guerrero Toves, and Ferdinand Junior Sanchez Usana are the island's newest truck drivers.

Graduate Manuel Carreon Tagle III, recognized the support GCC, the instructors and peers gave throughout the boot camp. He said, "We come from different walks of life, different cultures, but, we were able to pull together as a team and make it through."

Five of the participants have passed their Class C license test and have been offered jobs.

GCC President Mary Okada commended the graduates for sticking to the program and joining a vital industry.

“It is my hope that you have all found your passion in the industry that plays a pivotal role for each and everyone here today," said Okada.

As part of the pre-apprenticeships program, the participants were trained in carpentry, plumbing and welding.

They have also been certified in Heartsavers, OSHA-10, Work Ethic, and WorkKeys.

Okada said a third truck driving boot camp is in the works.