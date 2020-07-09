Federal drug convict Veronica Untalan said she learned her lesson as she was sentenced Wednesday to time served and placed on three years of supervised release.

Untalan appeared before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in the District Court of Guam.

“I just got more to live for,” said Untalan. “It taught me a lesson.”

She had already spent 37 days in jail.

Investigators told the court that Untalan claimed she had no knowledge in the planning or organization of the criminal activity that her sister, Maria Untalan, was being investigated for at the time of her arrest.

The pair had been indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride; attempted possession with intent to distribute; and distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Both have pleaded guilty in federal court. However, the plea agreement is not publicly available, as a portion of Veronica Untalan’s case has been sealed.

Maria Untalan is scheduled back in court this week for a status hearing.

According to court documents, the women conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine beginning in April 2018.