Guam may be a small island, but that has no bearing on how big the talent is on island, especially when it comes to the world of dance, and 38 Guam dancers proved just how talented they are by taking home the Victory Cup.

After 40 years of competitive dance, the SKIP Dance Company finally brought home the Victory Cup, a prestigious award in the Revolution Talent Competition that SKIP director Terri Knapp has been eyeing for years.

“It's huge, that’s what everyone attains to,” Knapp said. “I’ve been doing this for a very long time and to still feel the thrill and tears, that’s, like, so amazing. It was so emotional for all of us.”

Each year the SKIP dance troupe has come close to winning the cup, but it has always been just out of reach. Knapp said that what has made winning the competition this year so special.

Recently SKIP flew out 38 dancers, ranging in age from 10 to 17 years old, to compete in Anaheim, California, at the Revolution Talent Competition.

SKIP dancer Kayle-Jules Susuico, 17, competed in six out of eight dance routines choreographed by TikTok sensation Brian Esperon.

“I think that when people think of Guam, its like such as small island, but it's not really about the size of the island, but what we have in one another, the faith in each other, … I believe, as CHamoru, we have so much faith and pride and that we just believe if what we want was to achieve big things in life like getting the cup, if we put our mind to it, we can do it,” Susuico said.

Susuico has danced with SKIP for 13 years, which made winning the Victory Cup priceless.

“I have been dancing with SKIP for 13 years. It's very heartwarming and shocking. Due to the pandemic, it was very hard to go from practicing four days a week to one day, it was challenging for us, but we put all of our struggles aside and came together as a team. It’s amazing because all that hard work really paid off,” Susuico said.

It took a lot of hard work, reviewing performance footage and tweaking the dance routine, but also coming together on stage, she said.

“As with any hard competition there’s always challenges. In this competition, I think the challenges were really coming together as one family and showing that on stage through synchronization, coordination with one another and just overall working together as a team rather than individuals dancers and coming together to represent Guam. It all paid off,” Susuico said.

Susuico has about 5 competitions under her belt, she said, but winning the Victory Cup takes the cake.

“Dealing with those four to five competitions that I have with SKIP, with every competition we completed our legacy with our titles, familia and putting Guam on the map. It’s amazing how we can all represent at such a young age,” Susuico said. “We did it as a team, we are small, but, coming from Guam, the island and bringing what we love to do, entertain and dance, it’s really amazing.”

But it’ s not all work and no play, Susuico said, as she was able to compete in one of her favorite styles of dance, hip-hop.

“Its big, I can do my facials and it really expresses my personality. My favorite dance was the small group dance to Savage, choreographed by Brian Esperon,” she said.

The young dancer recognized that her success on the stage was a result of those who supported her and the SKIP team.

“I just wanted to say thank you to our parents and supporters all around the world, No matter where we are, we are able to do what we love and I am very fortunate to have such a good support system,” Susuico said.

SKIP danced to eight songs choreographed by Brian Esperon, who had his start in dance with the dance troupe at the age of 6. He brought the dancers together and kept them on task during the competition to win SKIP’s first Victory Cup.

“I think his consistency with the kids over the past five years has made them phenomenal and he is also an unbelievable choreographer. Something about them just really clicked, the way they were so in sync on the stage, every move was perfectly aligned together and that’s what it takes, perfection,” Knapp said.

“They had worked really hard, this was a tough year coming out of COVID-19, … This year was just a very trying year to keep everyone on task and push forward and they did it. I am so proud of these kids.

Because the dancers took home the Victory Cup, SKIP will be featured in all advertisements by Revolution throughout the year.

“That goes out to over 40,000 competitors throughout the year, that’s how many people that turn out to the competitions, not including online,” Knapp said.