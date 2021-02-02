For 42 years, Nanbo Insurance Underwriters has kept its satellite office in the Guam International Trade Center, also known as the ITC Building.

That business front will soon fade.

Nanbo on Monday announced it will be closing the ITC location on March 16.

Nanbo will be combining its customer service operations at its Hågatña headquarters on Route 4.

“With the challenges of the pandemic, much like other local businesses, we are faced with having to manage our business more efficiently. When we close Nanbo’s ITC location on March 16, we will be centralizing our customer service operations at our Hågatña headquarters. The ITC team will join the customer service team in Hågatña to provide the same warm and friendly services that our customers rely upon,” General Manager Brent Butler said.

Butler noted that the pandemic has challenged his team to identify ways to better serve their customers more safely and conveniently. The team focused on providing touchless services that customers can feel confident using. The company announced that it has launched its 24-hour online payment service at nanbo.com, where customers can easily make payments from the convenience of their homes or smartphones.

Butler added, “Nanbo is committed to providing its customers with the most convenient and safe ways to receive the services they need and pay their policies. We have been working to develop more customer service channels, such as our new online bill pay through our website and establishing a customer service telephone number for personalized assistance. We want to make it easy for our customers to do business with us and through channels that best suit their lifestyle.”

Customers can also pay for their policies over the phone by calling 477-9754 to talk to a customer service representative.

Nanbo customers are also welcome to make their payments in person at the Nanbo Insurance headquarters on Route 4 in Hågatña, the company stated. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bank of Guam also closed 2 branches

Bank of Guam last week announced that after nearly 40 years of serving residents and businesses in the island’s northern community, its Dededo and Harmon branches have closed following a shift to more services online.

"The pandemic-related demand for digital options has elevated the need for on-demand, reliable and safe access to banking services," the bank stated.