A southern village that for most of the pandemic was the only place on island to report zero COVID-19 positives now has confirmed cases of the virus.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services' COVID-19 dashboard reported the village of Umatac has one to four cases in isolation.

The cases are among the latest confirmed in the past week.

"I was really disappointed, but it's going to happen," said Umatac Mayor Johnny Quinata. "There are going to be spots where people are just going to catch it."

Quinata's village was virus-free for more than five months during the pandemic.

"We take it seriously down here," he said. "I am very concerned for the people down here and I am trying to protect my people down here but it is so hard."

The mayor also reminds people to stay home after he spotted about 15 people congregating at Umatac Bay over the Labor Day weekend.

"The people of Umatac don't hang out at the beach because of the lockdown, and then when I come down to my office, people from other places are down here eating their lunch and just hanging out," he said. "I had to call the park rangers and (police) to come down here."

Quinata said his village has about 1,000 residents, adding that none of his staff have tested positive.

"It's scary right now," he said. "Even as the mayor, because I have to go around the village answering to people that need help."

Though he is unaware of who in his village tested positive, he said his office staff continues to take precautions like wearing a mask and doing temperature checks.