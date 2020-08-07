After 9 months in jail, child molestation acquitted, freed

A man who spent the past nine months in the Department of Corrections is now free after a jury found him not guilty of child molestation.

Sohlanse Roponei Jr., 29, was in tears as he heard Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez read the verdict that cleared him of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

“Mr. Roponei, you have had your day in court. Clearly, you are victorious in this matter. I hope you understand that all this time I know you were held,” said Perez. “For you in your situation, given the charges, I certainly believed it was appropriate to hold you. The court at this time, based on your acquittal, will release you from confinement.”

The Guam Daily Post was the only news media in the newly constructed San Ramon Building courtroom, as the verdict was announced Thursday afternoon.

“He’s relieved. Like I said, he’s been in a nightmare for the last few months. He wanted his day in court and he got it,” said defense attorney Peter Santos. “He’s thankful to the court, he’s thankful to the people of Guam and he just wants to move on with his life.”

Santos said Roponei is ready to get back to living his life outside of prison and completing his bachelor’s degree.

“We are just happy it’s finally over,” he said.

'There was probable cause'

Prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto said, “These cases are tough and we tried our very best to present every single piece of evidence that we believed was relevant. It was up to the jury to decide.”

“They decided what they did and that’s justice and that’s all we can do,” Canto said, adding, “Beyond the fact that our office does the best with these cases, we believe that there was probable cause for us to go forward with this case and so we did, and the jury has spoken.”

The jury spent less than four hours deliberating.

Closing arguments

On Thursday morning, attorneys stood behind a Plexiglass as they spoke to the jury members one last time before jurors left to deliberate.

“When we started this trial, I told you that we were here because it is important to believe the allegations of a young girl,” Canto said during her closing arguments “We have proven to you that the defendant molested (the victim.). He took advantage of her for years ... starting when she was 9 years old. While mom was out working, the defendant molested (the victim.)”

“She was so scared. She didn’t even tell her mom. But eventually she built up the courage to tell somebody, and that’s why we are here today,” she said.

The victim, now 16, testified at trial earlier this year: "I've been molested by Sohlanse ... in elementary and little of my middle school years."

“She even testified that he said sorry. It wasn’t an accident. This was intentional,” Canto said. “You’re not here to decide if the defendant is a good person ... the only issue here is whether the defendant has molested (the victim) or not.”

The defense attorney, however, said the case lacked any evidence to prove that Roponei molested the child.

“We have no exhibits. Nothing. The police didn’t go to the house and at least make a scene check or diagram of the house. It happened years ago ... that evidence would have been very critical in what happened in this case. But the police didn’t bother. It’s a shoddy investigation,” he said. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. What do you have in this case? Zero smoke. He denied it since day one ... that’s the one consistent thing in this case.”

Judge Perez immediately signed the order to have him released from prison following the verdict.