Even after a year of pandemic sacrifices, there's still room to sacrifice for Lent that goes beyond no-meat meals for days leading up to Easter among some of Guam's faithful Catholics.

The season of Lent is when the faithful traditionally sacrifice something for 40 days leading up to Easter.

Michael Mafnas, 37, said he gave up drinking soda or carbonated drinks during Lent.

But he doesn't consider his effort or going to Mass more frequently as Lent sacrifices. Rather, these actions are "more about doing things to enrich the faith and your life."

"My faith is based within, rather than based off of what happens," he said.

Mafnas has been playing the piano at the St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana for more than 20 years.

The pandemic has been tough for the community, he said, but people like him have found refuge in strengthening his faith even more.

He said he might continue giving up drinking sodas long after the Lent season, since it's been doing good wonders to his body.

It may also open up other good things that his body needs, he said, such as giving up sweets altogether or cutting down on rice after Holy Week.

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, many residents went through a lot of sacrifices, from losing loved ones to losing jobs, getting sick, isolation from others or getting drastic pay cuts.

For Madaliene Gogue, 55, more prayers helped her get through the year in crisis.

"That's how I start my day, with prayers. That gives me energy," she said. "I pray and hope that everyone can do the same because if I can do it, my dear, everybody can do it as a Catholic."

And when the season of Lent began, Gogue started saying the rosary four times a day instead of just once daily. For Holy Week, that increased to five times a day, she said.

Gogue said she's also observed the no-meat meals from Wednesday all the way to Sunday.

As Lent draws to a close and Holy Week begins, Catholics commemorate Jesus' passion, death and resurrection.

Gogue's devotion shines through. Her face mask was a standout when she went to get her first Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Good Friday at the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center.

Her white cloth mask is printed with an image of Jesus Christ and the phrase, "Jesus I trust in you."

The Guam Department of Education employee said it took her a while to take the vaccine. She said she's given a "sign" from above that she should take it. And she did.

"I know He will take care of me, my sons and my family," she said. "I go out and share to the world that with faith, all things are possible. My faith keeps me strong, gives me energy and gives me everything that I need."

Jason Mendoza, 35, said the experience of losing friends to COVID-19 hit hard and he has since become more prayerful and more cautious.

On Good Friday, he took his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to add another layer of protection for his three children, his wife and himself.

While he's observing a no-meat sacrifice for only Good Friday, he said his faith and religion remain a source of strength especially during difficult periods.

Life during the pandemic, he said, is hard especially on children who couldn't see their friends, or go out to the malls, or out to eat.

"But lately, we've seen some improvements and I am very happy about it," he said.

Jeremy Reyes, 39, said Holy Week is a time for "honoring the Lord, keeping quiet."

"We should pause and reflect," the mother of four said.

It's also a time for giving up on meat for Holy Week, she said.

"I've done it since I was young," Reyes said, growing up in a Catholic family. "It's something that I want my children to also observe."