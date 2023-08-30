Public defenders will not get equal pay to prosecutors next fiscal year, though they will get to keep a 6% pay bump, should the fiscal year 2024 budget act pass as is.

Though the budget act initially equalized pay between government-paid attorneys on the opposite ends of the courtroom, extra pay for public defenders was walked back after heated debate Monday.

Sen. Telo Taitague successfully removed the pay raise for defense attorneys Tuesday, but compromised with Sen. Roy Quinata to allow them to keep a small pay bump of 6%, which was set to expire at the end of the fiscal year. Lawyers at the Office of the Attorney General will also get to keep the 6% pay bump in the current budget act.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has moved to block a raise for defense attorneys since Quinata first proposed it earlier this year, while Public Defender Service Corp. Executive Director Stephen Hattori has criticized the AG for trying to stack the deck in favor of the prosecution.

Prosecutors at the Office of the Attorney General got an extra 15% pay incentive added to their salary through the current budget act, outpacing salaries at the Public Defender and the Alternate Public Defender.

Taitague struck the 15% special pay for public defenders from the budget act, stating that any move to equalize pay should be done through a pay study, not in annual budget discussions between senators.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who formerly worked at the PDSC as an investigator, opposed the move.

"I just think that that taking away from the public defenders will literally be detrimental to all the work that they've done," Barnes said, noting that public defenders had to represent indigent defendants in criminal, juvenile and domestic cases without any choice of their clients.

Sen. Joanne Brown, on the other hand, threw her support behind Taitague. Though she was open to debating equal pay for prosecutors and public defenders through the regular legislative process, a pay raise for public defenders was important "but not the top priority that we need when we need more prosecutors," Brown said.

'Philosophical difference'

Sen. Tom Fisher, himself an attorney, argued that there was a need to "level the playing field," given every person was entitled to adequate defense if facing charges.

"I have provided criminal defense, and if you think people are not being convicted unfairly and contrary to law, then you have just got another thing coming," he said. "I promise you, there are people sitting up there (at) the Department of Corrections right now who did nothing wrong."

Taitague responded to Fisher, arguing that prosecutors face a higher burden of proof in convicting criminals than defense attorneys do. Fisher shot back, stating that, without the backing of the police department and its investigators, the PDSC doesn't "have near the resources, not near the resources" the AG's office has.

Sen. Chris Duenas chimed in that he did support a pay incentive for prosecution, a "philosophical difference" which he believed the public had to have more debate about. But boiling down the pay raise issue to just a question of equal compensation would lead to raises going back and forth between attorneys, he said.

"It's a runaway. If all you're going to do is keep chasing it and not break it down to the brass tacks," said Duenas.

Pay study

Meanwhile, Sen. Jesse Lujan said he would prefer to have a proper pay study performed before moving to adjust the salaries of any attorneys in the government of Guam.

"Is 6% the right number, or should it have been 8%, or 15%? I don't know. We don't know. That's not being presented to us," Lujan said.

Taitague's amendment passed without objection.

Quinata has proposed a separate amendment to the fiscal 2024 budget act that would authorize the governor to fund a pay study, which will suggest proper pay adjustments for attorneys employed government-wide.