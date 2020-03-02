After delays, Acosta's murder trial to begin Tuesday

A jury will begin to hear the arguments and see the evidence on Tuesday in the trial related to the slaying of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Defendant Brandon Michael Acosta is accused of raping and killing Nauta in her Dededo home in 2018.

Day one of the trial was delayed Thursday after the prosecuting attorney called in sick. During a status hearing Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez, the court was told the prosecutor remains ill and Perez decided to continue the trial another day.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

Acosta was attempting to rob the Dededo home when he found a "startled" Nauta and brutally took her life, the prosecution alleges in court documents.

Acosta has said that killing Nauta was a "mistake" and he blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine, court documents state.