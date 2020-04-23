After the governor's statement that ordering COVID-19 test kits from South Korea is a "dead issue," unless they're fully approved by the FDA, there might have been a change of heart since that comment was made last week.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, in a letter to the governor today, said this, in part: "Just yesterday, I had received emails between your COVID-19 Unified Response Effort (CURE) Team and a supplier in South Korea. From the emails, it seems that the government of Guam is now looking at procuring between 60,000 - 200,000 test kits from Osang Healthcare, one of the FDA (emergency use authorized) manufacturers of test kits from South Korea that I had sent over. I am also relieved that the supplier will be able to ship the whole order to Guam within the next two weeks."

"Thank you for revisiting my recommendation with an open mind – at the end of the day, we are all on one TEAM GUAM!," Barnes stated, in part.

Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Fernando Esteves, who works in medical operations & logistics for COVID19 Unified Response Effort or C.U.R.E Guam, has been in communication with Daniel Kim, or Kim Woo Sung, with South Korea-based Osang Health Care since at least April 20, for the purpose of ordering 60,000 test kits, emails show.

The governor has previously said ordering test kits from South Korea is "a dead issue" unless the kits have full FDA approval.

This is a developing story.