“I will be frank with you, I am not looking forward to another oversight because, I share the sentiments of those who have testified that, we are doing oversights in the face of sometimes laws being ignored," said Speaker Therese Terlaje, seemingly disappointed by the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

The speaker called the oversight hearing as chair of the committee on health.

It lasted over 2 1/2 hours and was held a few weeks after two women publicly alleged they were sexually assaulted while in the care of a doctor in 2020 and 2021. Their complaints filed with the medical board regarding Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, a private practitioner, have not yet resulted in any action. Akoma has a case in Iowa that requires him to be chaperoned when seeing female patients.

Akoma's attorney, Jay Arriola, said last month, "Dr. Akoma will defend against all such claims in due course."

At the start of the hearing, three out of six GBME members were present, including the chairman, Dr. Nathaniel Berg.

While the board members not in attendance gave reasons for their absence, about an hour and a half into the virtual oversight hearing, Berg left quietly with another board member. That left only the public representative on the board, Phil Flores, to answer senators' questions.

Daniella Baza, one of the seven alleged victims of psychiatrist Dr. Abner Pasatiempo, pointed out Berg had left as she testified about the shortfalls of the board in upholding their duty. Pasatiempo has been accused of making sexually suggestive comments to his patients. He has denied allegations that he harassed clients.

“I see how handicapped the system is, the system put in place to bring order and improve our quality of life by protecting our liberties has become self-serving and does not protect the community," Baza said. “What is the point of these oversight hearings if nothing gets done?”

Flores said Berg may have had patients to attend to.

While Berg was at the hearing, he and Terlaje were talking over each other. She asked, among other things, about how the board handles licensing of physicians with complaints in other jurisdictions.

The senator asked for information pertaining to Guam. Berg, however, provided facts from the U.S. mainland.

Terlaje had sent the board the questions to be discussed in Wednesday’s hearing on Feb. 8, but, while Berg indicated that not many physicians with prior complaints have been licensed on Guam, he blamed the Health Professional Licensing Office.

“That, ma’am, is part of the administrative part of the board not the medical part of it," Berg said. “We do the adjudication and things of that nature but we don’t keep track of the statistics.”

By the end of the hearing, Terlaje had several observations about the medical board, including the lack of a formal process to determine whether to license those who have discrepancies in other jurisdictions.

"Currently, there’s nothing in writing," according to Terlaje.

Terlaje recommended that the board review its processes and put policies in writing that determine how to treat different types of cases. She also wanted the board to track the cases.

When a medical professional applies to practice on Guam, the speaker suggested, their prior cases should also be documented on Guam.

She wants a procedure to better assess the risk to the community in licensing physicians.

“That is a risk assessment that we are relying on the board to make and trusting them with very much our lives,” the speaker said.

She referenced the GBME’s directory of physicians which only has 50 profiles out of the 600 physicians on the island.

Terlaje also offered some positive comments.

'Acting in good faith'

“I very much believe that the board is acting in good faith in this regard and they are doing volunteer work and are working very hard. But I want you to be very aware that some of these timelines have drawn out and they have very serious impacts,” Terlaje said, referring to some of the patient complaints that await outcomes.