A 34-year-old man who, court documents allege, repeatedly harassed and endangered a former romantic partner and children, was in court to face charges after months of evading police.

William Jay Taimanglo was ordered to stay away from the female victim, which a magistrate complaint said was the mother of his children, as far back as 2018. The conditions were a part of release agreements in two of his previous cases.

Despite the orders, however, the Guam Police Department began responding to a series of complaints from the victim, beginning March 11. On that day, Taimanglo allegedly ransacked her home and damaged her vehicle while she drove him to a southern beach.

While an all-points bulletin was issued for Taimanglo, the victim told authorities he returned to commit other crimes, including harassment and forcing entry into her house. He evaded police capture each time they responded, on April 5 and 8, June 10 and Oct. 10.

Taimanglo was arrested while he was at the victim's residence during her latest complaint reported Oct. 21. He has been charged with a number of felonies including home invasion, advanced stalking, burglary and family violence. He's also been charged with seven counts of violation of a court order, as misdemeanors.

(Daily Post Staff)