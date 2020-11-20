Republican Anthony Sanchez won the Yigo mayoral race by 13 votes, according to unofficial results of the recount from the Guam Election Commission around 3 p.m. Friday.

After the recount and the count of absentee ballots received, Sanchez's lead widened by five.

Based on GEC's unofficial tally after the recount and absentee votes, Sanchez got 788 votes.

Democrat Frances Lizama got 775 votes.

GEC is expected to certify the results of the general election races, except for the delegate race, Friday afternoon.

In the general election, Sanchez, the current Yigo vice mayor, got 779 votes, and Lizama finished with 771 votes.

The eight-vote difference, which was well within the margins of the less-than-2% threshold, triggered an automatic recount.

This story will be updated.