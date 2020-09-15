Lawmakers have narrowly voted to reject the governor's budget bill for fiscal year 2021, which proposed to increase adopted revenues by $7 million through projected collections in corporate and withholding tax.

The bill failed with eight votes against and six in favor. Sen. Telena Nelson, who has been called to active-duty in the Guam National Guard, was excused.

Senators who voted in favor of the governor's budget version were Regine Biscoe Lee, Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, Clynton Ridgell, Amanda Shelton, Jose Terlaje and Mary Torres.

The Legislature has about two weeks to come up with the 10 votes needed to override the governor's rejection of their $950 million budget proposal. The new budget year starts next month.

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, on Monday evening called for senators to hold an emergency session today at 2 p.m. to vote on overriding the governor’s veto of the spending legislation Bill 282-35.

“We worked hard over the last several months and spent three weeks in deliberations with the final vote of 13-2 on Bill 282. Although it was tough, we managed to ensure the programs and services our people need will be available in our bill. Let’s get back to work and close this chapter on our Fiscal Year 2021 budget,” San Agustin stated.

Earlier on Monday, Sen. Therese Terlaje delivered impassioned statements just before the vote, in response to a letter from the governor, which asked her to be "open-minded" and reconsider her proposal to override the veto.

Lawmakers were in special session Monday, made at the governor's call, to discuss the governor's proposed budget for fiscal 2021, which she provided along with her veto letter.

The Department of Administration and Bureau of Budget and Management Research were present to assist with inquiries.

Therese Terlaje, who heads the legislative committee on health, had received a letter from the governor stating that she did "not need to be reminded" of her ethical fiduciary and moral responsibility to fund health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to know if we have a moral, ethical and fiduciary duty for health care, where in the world is the $10 million? Why didn't that get to (the Guam Memorial Hospital) before the crisis so they could have fixed their roof?" Therese Terlaje said, referring to unappropriated revenues from fiscal 2019 that were destined for, but never received, by the hospital.

"Why didn't Public Health get the lion's share of the $117 million (in COVID-19 relief funds) ... This pandemic, this emergency has been going on for six months now and I don't think this is the time to let everybody fall apart and start accusing each other of not taking care of Public Health. Where were you guys when I was trying to convince my colleagues: Why not give every dime of additional revenues we collect?" the senator added, referring to BBMR and DOA's absence during budget talks. "You weren't even bothered to show up."

Of the governor's proposed $7 million in additional revenues, the majority, about $5.8 million, would have funded the local Medicaid match for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

According to Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, the appropriation to Public Health should raise the agency's federal matching grant level to about $131 million from $97 million.

This is based on an 83% federal match and 17% local match assumed throughout the fiscal year, Carlson said.

The 83%/17% share was the prior match ratio, but due to the pandemic, the ratio now is 89.2% federal and 6.2% local, according to Public Health. The expiration of this new ratio depends on the federal government, the Public Health added.

However, there isn't any additional money directly allocated to Public Health operations under the governor's bill. DOA is appropriated an extra $750,000 while Rev and Tax would have received another $465,000 under the bill.

"The governor's bill funds directors who were never funded before. Funds deputy directors and agencies that are not as critical as Public Health. I just cannot understand why we're gonna resort to calling names now? Is that what we're going to do to get the $7 million? I think we have given the governor some very reasonable options," Therese Terlaje stated.

She had earlier written a memo to her colleagues stating that Public Health indicated prior-year lapses for Medicaid and the Medically Indigent Program, included in the Legislature's budget, should be enough to access the full federal Medicaid match.

"So let them get the lapses," Therese Terlaje said. "It would be more than what you're trying to give them right now because this bill does not appropriate any more additional money to Public Health."

She said the governor was also given the ability to transfer money under the Legislature's bill, although the governor stated in her veto letter that agency budgets were already bare-bones.

Altogether, the governor's budget would have raised General Fund revenues to about $637 million from about $630 million, and federal matching grants up to $143 million from about $109 million. Special fund revenues stayed the same at about $210 million.