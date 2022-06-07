After-school programs eligible for $50K, $25K grants

Applications are now being accepted for two new grants under a federally funded, locally managed child care expansion initiative.

The new round of funding focuses on subsidizing private school and community-based after-school programs.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who is seeking a second term in office, touted the programs as ways to help children grow and thrive while keeping families safe.

“We know that affordability and access to child care is a major challenge for many families, and these programs will provide relief to working families, support local businesses, and promote a healthy and prosperous future for Guam,” she stated.

According to information published by the Guam Economic Development Authority, which manages the new grants under “Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan,” eligible community care programs include summer camps offered by village mayors, nonprofit organizations and residential communities. After-school programs eligible for grant funds include some run by private schools, performing art studios, martial arts centers and sports camps.

Community and private school programs can receive up to $50,000 in grant funding. Non-school providers are eligible for a grant not exceeding $25,000. Applications will be accepted through June 22, subject to the availability of funds.

Businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations are asked to detail how they would apply the funds to allowable expenses. The grant can be used to pay for salaries, rent, utilities, personal protective equipment, supplies, food, training, transportation and mental health support services.

As a condition of receiving the grant, organizations must agree not to:

• Furlough or lay off employees.

• Use the funds to pay taxes.

• Use the funds for items already paid for by federal, state, tribal or local public funds.

• Use funds for construction or major renovations.

• Use funds for past expenses.

Ineligible organizations or programs include those with children over the age of 13, ones that receive Department of Education funds or businesses that were once open but are now closed, according to the GEDA fact sheet on the grant application process.

Providers must also have relevant child care and business licenses or certificates. A full list of application rules can be found at investguam.com/ccpg, or by calling GEDA at 671-647-4332. Completed applications can be emailed to ccpg@investguam.com or dropped off at the GEDA office on the fifth floor of the ITC building in Tamuning.

“However, if documents must be hand-delivered, we ask that you bring a copy to be stamped by our receptionist. We will not be able to make copies. GEDA conducts a review of applications submitted and assigns a unique application number,” the authority advised in its fact sheet.

(Daily Post Staff)