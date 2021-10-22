After-school programs to help elementary, middle and high school students who need extra instructional support will begin Monday, Oct. 25.

GDOE spokesperson Michele Franquez said schools have already started reaching out to parents and registration is ongoing. She said parents who are interested, or have any questions about how the programs work, should contact their children’s schools.

This is the first year that the Guam Department of Education will be offering the After-School Program for Instructional Remediation and Enrichment, or ASPIRE, program for middle school students.

Officials have said they’re expanding the typically elementary-school program to middle school students to help them catch up as COVID-19 has interrupted learning for three school years now.

ASPIRE is designed for remediation and enrichment for students in grades pre-K through 8, according to a press release. The program offers additional classroom instruction, support and review of skills taught during regular instructional hours. ASPIRE also provides students opportunities to join activities they normally would not be able to participate in during the regular school day, officials said.

ASPIRE will take place after school Monday through Thursday and will only be offered for in-person instruction. Participating students will attend on the days they attend classes.

For high school students, GDOE has pushed Eskuelan Puengi to start Monday. The program typically is held in the latter part of the school year, but officials are offering it sooner to help those students who need time to earn credits.

The program is primarily designed for those students who lack 0.5 or more credits.

There will be a limited number of courses for students who are looking to take classes to get ahead.

Eskuelan Puengi will include group learning sessions and video or written lessons that will be completed individually.

Group, or synchronous, instruction will occur for at least one hour on the days students attend classes.

Asynchronous, or individual work, and assistance will be scheduled during the week.

Eskuelan Puengi will have two five-week sessions:

- Session A: Oct. 25 to Nov. 26.

- Session B: Nov. 29, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022

GDOE released the list of schools offering Eskuelan Puengi courses:

- George Washington High School: (671) 734-2911.

- John F. Kennedy High school: (671) 642-2100.

- Okkodo High School: (671) 300-1870.

- Simon Sanchez High School: (671) 635-2313.

- Southern High School: (671) 479-2103.

- Tiyan High School: (671) 300-5570.