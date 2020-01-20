After session, Yona still in limbo

The question of whether Yona Mayor Jesse Blas can run his village from a jail cell hasn’t been answered. The bill that would have allowed Yona residents to answer that question for themselves no longer focuses on that question nor does it address the immediate issue of a lack of leadership in the village.

Senators passed the revised Bill 259-35, which was transmitted to the governor for her action. The governor has 10 days from the date of receipt to either sign or veto the bill – or she could take no action and the bill would lapse into law.

Last week, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson asked the Attorney General’s Office whether Blas’ appointment of residents to the Yona Municipal Planning Council was valid, considering the mayor is jailed and is on administrative leave.

“We are conducting our review into Sen. Nelson’s inquiry and will issue that response as soon as reasonable after conducting a thorough review of the law,” AG's spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros stated Sunday.

At the start of session, Nelson said the objective of the bill and the emergency session was to discern whether Yona residents want a recall or not.

"There’s an absence in leadership," she said. "We’ve had two town hall meetings. In the first meeting, there were 30 to 40 people. And there were two people who said they were doing OK without a mayor. So the question is: Do we need a mayor in all the villages?”

Blas is jailed on federal bribery charges, but remains in office due to the legal definition of what constitutes a vacancy in the mayoral office.

Emergency session

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes denied the request for an emergency session to deal with the situation in Yona, but left island on Thursday. That afternoon, after assuming the role of acting speaker, Nelson called senators into emergency session.

“Perhaps what one may see as an emergency differs from what I see as an emergency. However, at this time, we cannot ignore that the people of Yona have gone without a mayor for several months now and we cannot ignore the … reality that we know that drugs are being trafficked through mailboxes in Yona,” she said, addressing her fellow senators.

“Whoever is responsible for it, that has not been proven, but we know that the drugs exist. The reality of it is the DEA told us the street value of crystal methamphetamine has gone down significantly. If we continue to not address the concerns of the people and pretend like these issues are not present, I believe this creates a climate of fear for the people of our island. We see it all the time in the news but … when are we going to acknowledge it?"

Sen. Telo Taitague said she didn’t believe there was a public safety emergency that placed the welfare of Yona residents in jeopardy because of the mayor’s absence. She said, in an emergency, “people call the cops, not their mayors' offices.” In fact, she said, Yona residents have told her that since the mayor had been imprisoned in September, there has been an increase in police presence at the village.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said monthly statistics for “reported crimes” showed Yona peaked last year in April at 43 but for December the number of crimes reported was around 31 or 33 total.

With respect to constituents saying there are more police officers patrolling the village, Ignacio said, “That, of course, is part of what we do.”

“It’s also precipitated by the fact that there was a request by Mr. Angel Sablan from the Mayors' Council of Guam for us to increase our presence there,” he said. “Like everything else, we address the needs of the community as equally and fairly as possible.”

“I’m hoping the public hears that Yona is fine and that it's being well protected,” Taitague said.

The key word is ‘vacancy’

Taitague also asked Executive Director Angel Sablan if he’d read the law regarding filling a vacancy in the mayor’s office. She said the law states the Municipal Planning Council can choose an acting mayor should the sitting mayor be unable to perform his or her duties.

Sablan said he asked the AG whether the Municipal Planning Council was able to, in this situation where a mayor is in prison, choose an acting mayor: “Their answer back to me was: Being in detention doesn’t mean that they can’t perform.”

“OK,” Taitague said, citing a similar example in which the Guam Election Commission legal counsel said that “sometimes someone doesn’t have to be in the office physically in order to run that department or office."

“The example they gave was someone who just had a baby, a woman who just gave birth but working at home, taking care of their child at home but still being able to run the office,” Taitague said.

Sablan said if the mayor is convicted of a crime, his office would be considered vacant. He said Mayor Blas’ court hearing is on Feb. 4.

“But that’s not going to convict him, that just starts the process and we all know that’s going to take a year or two years,” Taitague said. “Realistically, could the council actually just dictate the responsibilities of what that office does within the village? Can the council do that?”

Sablan said that, under existing statute, “We really can’t do anything.

“That’s why I’m trying to ask even the court system to rule whether or not … that ‘inability to function as a mayor’ provision can be used, because even if we start his trial and we go beyond the March 8 date and his trial is not over, that still doesn’t give authority to the MPC to select someone to send to the Legislature until the judicial verdict is rendered, really,” Sablan said, noting his interpretation of the law.

“The key word here, Senator, is ‘vacancy.’ And until the Guam Election Commission declares that there is a vacancy in that seat we can’t ask to name somebody because there’s still a person sitting there.”