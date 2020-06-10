After stabbing, mayor considers alcohol ban outdoors

A stabbing that happened just around the corner from her office may have been “another alcohol-related incident,” said Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera.

“We are trying to find different ways to keep the peace and have people just not do this,” said Rivera.

One man was in stable condition at Guam Memorial Hospital after being stabbed in his back area, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the New Plaza Market in Tamuning.

The victim was with a group of men. The mayor said witnesses recall hearing an argument in the moment leading up to the stabbing. The victim went home and immediately informed his wife, and police were contacted.

Her office is working with the police department to find the suspect.

“I want to ban drinking outside and tell others to drink at their private property,” Rivera said, “not outside where they can cause trouble.”

Detectives from GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division including forensic science investigators are leading the investigation.

The stabbing also occurred less than half a mile away from where the body of a man was found lifeless one week prior. On May 31, the unidentified man was found dead along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning near the Wise Owl veterinary clinic.

Rivera said it remains unclear at this point if the two cases may be connected.

Authorities have yet to release new details regarding the death investigation.