Ron Fernandez, 46, has been out of his job as a cook for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has high hopes of soon joining LongHorn Steakhouse, which eyes a May 17 opening on Guam.

"I'm itching to get back to work, itching to get back to cooking," he said after completing an on-the-spot job interview at a Monday job fair.

LongHorn Steakhouse, along with Applebee's, Olive Garden, Pielogy and IHOP, hosted a job fair that drew dozens of residents. These restaurants are all operated by Apple Pacific Restaurant Group.

"I'm fully vaccinated. I think that's one thing they require now. I do feel confident that things are ready to get back to normal," Fernandez said.

He used to work as a chef but decided, long before the pandemic, to take a step back and enjoy going back to being a cook.

Before the job fair officially opened at 9 a.m. on a rainy Monday morning, LongHorn Steakhouse was already buzzing with potential employees filling out application forms and lining up for job interviews.

"Our goal is to hire them on the spot also. We're really in need of employees right now. Showing up here is already a good sign that they wanted to work so let's give them a chance," LongHorn Steakhouse general manager Dona De Dios said.

Many restaurants are now trying to get back as close to normal operations as possible, while the governor also looks to reopen tourism in May.

The food and beverage industry, in particular, is in desperate need of workers, employers said.

"Right now, we do have some good candidates. Some of them were laid off from other jobs so now they're really looking for work," De Dios said.

Stan Bill, 20, said when he saw a Facebook post about the job fair days ago, he made sure to personally apply.

"I was a cook and a busboy before the pandemic," he said.

He was a bit nervous during the job interview, he said, because it's been a long time since he actually had to talk to people other than his family and friends because of the pandemic.

Bill said he's looking forward to getting a job at LongHorn Steakhouse, which he said should be an exciting experience since it's the first time it will open on Guam.

Glomar Taguiam, 31, is excited to work in a restaurant again.

"I'm interested in both areas, back of the house or front of the house – either would be great," she said, adding that she has at least 10 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

Cathrina Gomez, 25, and Stephanie Gadad, 28, said they are currently employed but are looking to see other opportunities so they made a point to check out the job fair.

Those who missed the job fair can still apply for available jobs, De Dios said. She's thankful for those who showed up.

In recent weeks, multiple employers hosted job fairs and posted job announcements.

At a two-day virtual job fair last week, more than a dozen employers in the food and beverage industry, health care, federal agencies, Guam Police Department, the Army, accounting and security firms, among others, announced hundreds of positions that need to be filled.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola confirmed hundreds of job postings and job placements in recent weeks, as the number of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims have gone down. Some 30,000 have been able to receive federally funded unemployment benefits.

PUA ends on Sept. 4, but Dell"Isola advised claimants to not wait until September to start looking for a job or to start getting into certification training.

The Guam Department of Labor, in consultation with the governor, will soon review the job search requirement as a condition for continued PUA benefits.