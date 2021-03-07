After vaccine, they still want COVID-19 test

Tomas Julian Camacho, 55, has started making it a point to get tested regularly since December, even if he's about to be fully vaccinated by March 13.

"I want to know for sure, just to be on the safe side not just for me but also for other people," the Mangilao resident said. "I'm scared of the virus."

The COVID-19 testing is free, he said, so people should take advantage of the mass testing that the Department of Public Health and Social Services continues to provide at different locations.

"The nose swabbing, it feels uncomfortable. I feel like sneezing every time, but it's worth going through it," he said.

Camacho got his first test on Dec. 2, and then on Feb. 18, and then on Friday, March 5, in the parking lot of Astumbo gym in Dededo.

All came back negative, and he's thankful for that.

Taking appropriate measures

Christian Delgado, 34, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving his second dose of the Moderna vaccine last week, but he said one can't be too cautious.

The Agana Heights resident got tested for the second time on Friday in Dededo.

"Just knowing whether you're negative or positive, it helps you act appropriately," the civil engineer said. "You can still infect others even if you don't have symptoms. Plus we don't know how soon after you get full vaccinated until you really get immunized."

He said the vaccine was offered to certain federal government workers, so he grabbed the opportunity to take it as an added layer of protection.

Camacho and Delgado were among the 102 individuals who availed of Friday's free mass testing in Dededo.

Zero positives

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for Public Health, said all tested negative at the Dededo site.

All the 117 people who got tested in Mongmong on Thursday also tested negative, she said.

Gerald Paule, 49, and his wife Carol got their fourth COVID-19 test together on Friday. Their first one was in May.

"Because we really don't know if we're exposed. Just to be sure, we take the test every now and then," he said.

They said it was too late when they found out about the mass testing the prior day in Mongmong, which would have been closer to their residence in Barrigada.

"But we're just thankful there's another one this week. The nose swab, it's intrusive, it feels like it's touching your brain and you get emotional but it's alright as long as we know for sure whether we have it or not," the husband, who works at a wedding company, said.

Their 18-year-old daughter also got tested with them.

"We also look forward to get the vaccine when they're available to more people," the father said.

Christine Indalecio, 58, and her daughter Chelsea, 18, got tested for the first time on Friday.

"Because I had a fever a few days ago. It's gone now. We want to know whether it is what we thought it may be," the daughter said. Public Health said all the results came back negative.

To date, some 129,700 COVID-19 tests have been done on Guam.

As of Friday night's Joint Information Center report, 31,840 people have received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, and 20,385 people have received their two doses. The island has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination across the nation, officials have said.