Drivers heading north on Guam's main thoroughfare still need to seek alternate routes past East Hagåtña. Commuters should expect the detours to remain in effect through rush hour this afternoon.

As of 12:00 p.m., traffic was still being diverted away from the northbound side of the intersection of Route 8 and Marine Corps Drive. According to officials from the Guam Police Department, officers are anticipating to remain at several intersections to help direct commuters through until further notice.

The source of reported hours-long delays in daily commutes is a water line break underneath the road, which was first reported to local media at around 6 a.m. by GPD.

A statement alerted residents of a "ruptured water line" which caused the roads to break apart and subsequently affected all northbound traffic through the area.

The location of the break is in front of Willow's Bar on Marine Corps Drive.

Following GPD's initial report, police spokeswoman, Officer Berlyn Savella, said that the Department of Public Works was notified of the break.

The ruptured line also caused water outages and low water pressure throughout the Hagåtña area.

Government offices like the Guam Congress Building were closed for in-person business, but could be reached over the phone.

Most of the offices at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex were shut down, with the exception of the central file repository, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the governor.

She told The Guam Daily Post that at least one agency, the Guam Department of Labor, announced a closure due to water outage. Paco-San Agustin said that she was reaching out to other Cabinet officials to see if other offices in the island's capital village needed to be closed as well.

Guam Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez told the Post earlier Thursday morning that the Guam Waterworks Authority was conducting an assessment.

By 10 a.m., a full GWA crew could be seen on the highway surrounding a hole now in the road - with an excavator nearby.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo confirmed with the Post that they were still trying to "expose the break" before determining how it could be caused.

"It appears to be at an offset (elbow) in the pipe," Bordallo said.

He did not have an estimate on the time it would take to repair.

"GWA crews will make every effort to restore traffic flow as quickly as possible," Bordallo said. "Coordination is ongoing with DPW."

As for ensuring water levels are not affected in the Hagåtña area, Bordallo explained that adjustments will be made to keep water flowing. Monitoring will also continue to see if other adjustments are needed.